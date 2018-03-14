RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Angelina Steps Out For Shopping Spree With Daughters Amid Dating Rumors
Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping around Studio City with her daughters this past Sunday. She looked elegant and relaxed amid her ongoing custody and divorce drama with baby daddy Brad Pitt. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Angelina Jolie, 42, looked gorgeous in her usual minimalistic chic style as she stepped out for coffee and shopping with two of her daughters in Studio City.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
She wore a beige coat and black heel boots as she was accompanied by Shiloh, 9, and Zahara, 13. The girls looked casual as they walked with their famous mother.
She's even reportedly hoping to move to London with her clan!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
While they are still not finished negotiating the terms of their custody agreement, sources have said that the actor is devastated by the fact that he doesn't get to see his children as much as he would like.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Jolie has recently spoken out about her kids, saying that they are not very much interested in the Hollywood scene — except for Pax, who wants to be a star just like his parents.
She's also been rumored to be dating again. A source even told Radar that Jolie is eager to start a romance with Brad Pitt lookalike, Garrett Hedlund.
