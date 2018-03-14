Angelina Steps Out For Shopping Spree With Daughters Amid Dating Rumors

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping around Studio City with her daughters this past Sunday. She looked elegant and relaxed amid her ongoing custody and divorce drama with baby daddy Brad Pitt. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos. was spotted shopping around Studio City with her daughters this past Sunday. She looked elegant and relaxed amid her ongoing custody and divorce drama with baby daddy. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Angelina Jolie, 42, looked gorgeous in her usual minimalistic chic style as she stepped out for coffee and shopping with two of her daughters in Studio City. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She wore a beige coat and black heel boots as she was accompanied by Shiloh, 9, and Zahara, 13. The girls looked casual as they walked with their famous mother. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She's even reportedly hoping to move to London with her clan! Photo credit: BACKGRID

While they are still not finished negotiating the terms of their custody agreement, sources have said that the actor is devastated by the fact that he doesn't get to see his children as much as he would like. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jolie has recently spoken out about her kids, saying that they are not very much interested in the Hollywood scene — except for Pax, who wants to be a star just like his parents. Photo credit: BACKGRID