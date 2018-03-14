Angelina Steps Out For Shopping Spree With Daughters Amid Dating Rumors thumbnail

Angelina Steps Out For Shopping Spree With Daughters Amid Dating Rumors

Is Jolie already looking for a new man after split from Brad Pitt?

By
Posted on
Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping around Studio City with her daughters this past Sunday. She looked elegant and relaxed amid her ongoing custody and divorce drama with baby daddy Brad Pitt. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.

Angelina Jolie, 42, looked gorgeous in her usual minimalistic chic style as she stepped out for coffee and shopping with two of her daughters in Studio City.

She wore a beige coat and black heel boots as she was accompanied by Shiloh, 9, and Zahara, 13. The girls looked casual as they walked with their famous mother.

As Radar readers know, Jolie has been pictured out and about with her children various times since her split from Brad Pitt, 54.

She's even reportedly hoping to move to London with her clan!

While they are still not finished negotiating the terms of their custody agreement, sources have said that the actor is devastated by the fact that he doesn't get to see his children as much as he would like.

Jolie has recently spoken out about her kids, saying that they are not very much interested in the Hollywood scene — except for Pax, who wants to be a star just like his parents.

While Pitt has stayed out of the spotlight since his breakup from Jolie, she has been seen at various Hollywood events, always accompanied by her adoring children.

She's also been rumored to be dating again. A source even told Radar that Jolie is eager to start a romance with Brad Pitt lookalike, Garrett Hedlund. How do you think she's doing after splitting from her baby daddy? Let us know below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

