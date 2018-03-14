Cougar Angelina Jolie Sinks Her Claws Into Hottie Garrett Hedlund

Angelina Jolie has her eye on a new guy — hottie Garrett Hedlund!

Sources close to the 42-year-old single mom told RadarOnline.com that friends think she and Hedlund, 33, are a perfect match!

“It’s gone from exchanging the odd email to texting several times a day and planning to meet up for dinner,” revealed a source. “It’s Garrett who’s making all the moves!”

The blue-eyed hunk dated actress Kirsten Dunst for four years after they met on the set of 2012’s On the Road.

Ironically, Hedlund’s first big-screen role was with Jolie’s ex, Brad Pitt, in 2004’s Troy.

But insiders said Hedlund and Jolie have shared an electric chemistry since she cast him in her 2014 drama Unbroken.

“Angie’s incredibly flattered and enjoying Garrett’s attention. He’s like a younger, hotter Brad and she’s confessed to a couple of girlfriends that she’d be up for a fling with him,” a source said. “It would be the ultimate revenge romance!”

