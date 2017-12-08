Aly Raisman Resurfaces After Sexual Abuser Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman
was just spotted walking happily in Miami, one day after her abuser, Dr. Larry Nassar
, was sentenced to 60 years in prison! The slim beauty was pictured jogging in workout clothes while listening to music on her headphones. The athlete – who’s been laying low since her sexual assault confession – resurfaced just hours after the sleazy former physician was given his final verdict
During her latest outing in Miami, the 23-year-old athlete glowed as she jogged in trendy workout clothes around the tropical city.
As Radar previously reported, Raisman recently came clean about her years of sexual abuse from US Gymnastics’ former physician. She claimed Nassar began assaulting her at age 15, causing her immense distress over the years.
Raisman told all on her “uncomfortable” years
of “treatment” by Nassar in an interview with 60 Minutes
. There, she claimed it was not easy to admit she had been the victim of sexual abuse. While she refused to go into detail about what the doctor did to her, she said that it was not at all normal, and that she believes her teammates when they say he abused them as well.
“Most of us thought the way he touched us was weird. But he did it to so many of us that we assumed, blindly, that he must know something we didn’t,” Raisman said in her initial statement about Nassar.
Raisman fired back: “Just to be clear…Just because a woman does a sexy photoshoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse. What is wrong with some of you? AND when a woman dresses sexy it does not give a man the right to sexually abuse her EVER. Women are allowed to feel sexy and comfortable in their own skin, in fact I encourage you all to wear what you feel good in. I will not put up with any woman or girl being shamed for wanting to wear a skirt, dress, etc. I do not tolerate it. Are we clear?”
Since Raisman’s confession, Dr. Larry Nassar pled guilty to seven counts of sexual abuse to underage girls. He also pled guilty to possession of child pornography – for which he was sentenced to 60 years behind bars.
