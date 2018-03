8 of 8

As Radar exclusively reported, Jacob's friend shot him in the right side of his jaw with a 22-caliber handgun on January 28. Toborowsky, 48, appeared on the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé with his wife Annie, who he met while on vacation in Thailand. Jacob appeared on two episodes of the TLC series.