Zoë Kravitz Faces Backlash After Slamming Will Smith For Chris Rock Oscars Slap: 'Assaulting People On Stage Now'

Zoë Kravitz sparked a heated debate online after condemning Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.

"Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," The Batman actress, 33, captioned a photo of herself on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, hours after the viral moment took over the Twittersphere.

While some social media users were defending Kravitz for publicly supporting Rock, 57, others weren't so pleased with her weighing in.