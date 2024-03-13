Hard Time: Zachery Ty Bryan May Land in an Oregon Prison for Violating ParoleAfter Ugly DUI Bust in California

Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan may face a substantial stint in the Oregon state prison system if the booze-challenged bonehead is convicted of DUI in California, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The former child star was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation after he pled guilty in October to assaulting the mother of his three children, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, in an alcohol-fueled rampage months earlier.

As part of the plea deal, the 42-year-old train wreck was ordered to stay away from alcohol and drugs, as well as seek treatment at the direction of the probation officer monitoring his behavior in Riverside County, California, where he lives.