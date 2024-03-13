Hard Time: Zachery Ty Bryan May Land in an Oregon Prison for Violating ParoleAfter Ugly DUI Bust in California
Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan may face a substantial stint in the Oregon state prison system if the booze-challenged bonehead is convicted of DUI in California, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The former child star was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation after he pled guilty in October to assaulting the mother of his three children, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, in an alcohol-fueled rampage months earlier.
As part of the plea deal, the 42-year-old train wreck was ordered to stay away from alcohol and drugs, as well as seek treatment at the direction of the probation officer monitoring his behavior in Riverside County, California, where he lives.
But just months into his probation, Bryan was handcuffed during a traffic stop in La Quinta, California, and charged with felony DUI and misdemeanor contempt of court. He was released from the county jail on a $65,000 bond.
The manager at Lane County (Oregon) Parole and Probation Services, Donovan Dumire, told RadarOnline.com Bryan’s fate depends on whether he’s convicted for the DUI case in California.
“If convicted, I’m sure the courts (in Oregon) would want to know about it,” he said.
Procedurally, the conviction would be reported to Dumire’s office and a complaint would be filed with a Lane County Circuit Court judge.
The assigned judge will determine if Bryan’s probation should be revoked and/or whether a prison sentence should be imposed based on the fourth-degree assault plea deal he made with the District Attorney’s Office.
“The only connection that Lane County has in this case is the current assault 4 (degree) conviction,” Dumire told RadarOnline.com. “The DUI would be handled in the State of California.
“So, the case we would be following up on as a probation violation (or) probation case,” he added. "Ultimately the judge has the final say on what happens in those cases and the outcome of this particular case.”
Bryan, who portrayed Tim Allen’s eldest son on Home Improvement, faces an uphill battle since he already pled guilty to assault and menacing for a 2020 attack on Cartwright. The 2023 was deemed a felony assault with domestic violence specifications.
Bryan could face up to 20 months in prison for allegedly violating the terms of the probation, according to a USA Today report.
John J. Kolego, the renowned attorney who defended Bryan in Oregon, declined to comment on his client’s latest mishap.