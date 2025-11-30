Zachery Ty Bryan Busted Again: 'Home Improvement' Star Arrested in Oregon for Probation Violation After Years of Domestic Violence Allegations and Legal Chaos
Nov. 30 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested once again — this time for violating the terms of his probation stemming from a previous domestic violence case in Oregon, according to Lane County Jail records, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 44-year-old actor was taken into custody on Saturday, November 29, marking the latest incident in a long series of legal and personal troubles that have unfolded over several years.
Bryan had been serving a three-year probation sentence linked to his 2023 conviction for fourth-degree assault, a punishment not set to expire until October 2026.
The conviction was tied to an earlier case involving his then-partner, 32-year-old Johnnie Faye Cartwright, who is also the mother of three of Bryan’s seven children.
Cartwright was arrested the same day on charges including driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangerment and attempted first-degree assault. She is reportedly scheduled for arraignment on Monday afternoon.
Bryan’s history with law enforcement stretches back to 2020, when he and Cartwright were involved in a drunken dispute at her Eugene apartment.
Although he initially faced several charges, he ultimately pleaded to a conviction of menacing and was placed on probation — probation he was still serving when the 2023 case occurred.
His legal issues did not stop there. Bryan has since been arrested in Oklahoma for DUII and later in South Carolina for allegedly assaulting and strangling Cartwright on New Year’s Day 2025.
Authorities responding to the domestic incident determined that Bryan had engaged in a physical altercation, leading to his arrest and booking into the Horry County Jail, where he remains. His mugshot from that arrest appeared to show visible injuries, including cuts on his cheek, chin, and lips, along with a mark on his forehead.
Beyond his domestic-violence-related arrests, Bryan has also faced accusations of financial misconduct. In 2021, four individuals alleged that Bryan stole money through what they described as a fraudulent agriculture-technology startup scheme, claiming he used fake contracts to collect around $50,000. Bryan denied wrongdoing, stating: "This was not me running some shady scam deal or something – that’s just not me," adding that he was "in the same boat" because he had also invested in the company.
He later said: "What people don’t understand is that you take risks. Nothing is for sure. It’s the same with movie investments and everything else, you lose or you win."
In 2024, he was additionally accused of showing "no history of cooperation" in paying a $108,940.57 judgment tied to his 2021 film Warning, with documents stating that "nothing has been paid on the judgment."