Zachery Ty Bryan Busted Again: 'Home Improvement' Star Arrested in Oregon for Probation Violation After Years of Domestic Violence Allegations and Legal Chaos

The 44-year-old actor was taken into custody on Saturday, November 29, marking the latest incident in a long series of legal and personal troubles that have unfolded over several years.

Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested once again — this time for violating the terms of his probation stemming from a previous domestic violence case in Oregon, according to Lane County Jail records, RadarOnline.com can report.

Cartwright was arrested the same day on charges including driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangerment and attempted first-degree assault. She is reportedly scheduled for arraignment on Monday afternoon.

The conviction was tied to an earlier case involving his then-partner, 32-year-old Johnnie Faye Cartwright , who is also the mother of three of Bryan’s seven children.

Bryan had been serving a three-year probation sentence linked to his 2023 conviction for fourth-degree assault , a punishment not set to expire until October 2026.

Brown has been arrested for numerous DUIs in the past.

Bryan’s history with law enforcement stretches back to 2020, when he and Cartwright were involved in a drunken dispute at her Eugene apartment.

Although he initially faced several charges, he ultimately pleaded to a conviction of menacing and was placed on probation — probation he was still serving when the 2023 case occurred.

His legal issues did not stop there. Bryan has since been arrested in Oklahoma for DUII and later in South Carolina for allegedly assaulting and strangling Cartwright on New Year’s Day 2025.

Authorities responding to the domestic incident determined that Bryan had engaged in a physical altercation, leading to his arrest and booking into the Horry County Jail, where he remains. His mugshot from that arrest appeared to show visible injuries, including cuts on his cheek, chin, and lips, along with a mark on his forehead.