WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Involved In Fatal Crash That Killed 70-Year-Old Man

The Ormond Beach Police Department released a new traffic crash report surrounding the accident that took place around 8:28 PM on March 25 on U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County.

According to the doc, Sunny was driving a 2012 Mercedes when she hit the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento stopped at a stoplight. The Kia reportedly crashed into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon stopped right before the traffic intersection.

Witnesses at the scene allegedly claim Sytch to be "driving at a high rate of speed" before the crash.

