His Muse? Woman Claims Kanye West Asked Her To Twerk For Him NAKED While Recording 'Donda 2'

"The next time he was in Miami, he was like come over to Future's house. We're in the studio," she dished about how it all unfolded.

Aliza said she was up for it, considering she wanted to see the Eazy hitmaker in his element. Plus, it was an opportunity to show him "my music" too.

"He literally just has me come in the studio and get butt a-- naked and just like, twerk in front of him, and all his friends," she claimed, stating they did offer her a drink first when she arrived.

"Yeah, he says, 'Get naked.'"

"I was like OK," Aliza added nonchalantly.