Woman, 21, Sexually Assaulted at Frat Party as Group of Men Allegedly Cheered Outside Bathroom During Attack, Police Report Claims
Oct. 16 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly r-ped in a University of Chicago fraternity bathroom while a group of guys cheered from outside, RadarOnline.com can report.
The alleged incident took place early Sunday morning, around 2 am, at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house, when witnesses recall one of the suspects approaching the unidentified woman on the dance floor and kissing her.
The Victim Was Found 'Not Fully Conscious'
The young woman refused the suspect's offer to find a private area before she began feeling unwell and went to find the bathroom. When her two friends searched around for her, they found the group of men outside the bathroom "cheering and appearing to encourage the activity inside," according to the police report.
One of the victim's friends, Mia Lara, 21, said the men were chanting vulgar comments like "When is it my turn?" and "I want to get in there." The five men allegedly tried to block the two women from getting inside, telling them she wasn't there. When they pushed forward, a man grabbed one by the hair while the other picked the lock.
Lara recalled finding her friend slumped over, "not fully conscious," with her clothes pulled down and a man holding up her wrists. The victim begged her friend to "make it stop" and "get me out of here" while the man acted nonchalant and said everything was "cool."
The Suspect Was Not Part of the Frat
The three women confronted the alleged attacker outside the house, who allegedly lied, saying they had the wrong guy, pointing in a different direction before taking off. One of the friends tried running after him before bumping into a university police officer, giving him a statement before the victim was hospitalized.
A later interview with one of the women said she was "really frustrated" over how long it took the hospital to administer the r-pe kit. The victim, who does not attend the school herself, is reportedly in fear of her name getting out there.
The school's frat chapter distanced itself from the assault, saying they are "deeply disturbed" and claimed none of its members were involved, as they are working with investigators to provide further details and camera footage of the suspect. The chapter was told to postpone events and parties until the investigation is complete.
The Victim's Friend Confronted the Attacker
A university alert was sent out, stating that the unidentified male was "a 5' 7" South Asian male with a dark complexion, short hair on the sides and longer curly hair on top, wearing a black T-shirt, black jogging pants, and white shoes." The assailant is not affiliated with the University, according to the alert, and has yet to be charged with any crime.
The school's student newspaper reported that a TikTok video was shared of Lara confronting the alleged attacker.
An unknown third person filming seems to be the man's friend. When she says, "I walked in there, you f— took her clothes off," the man responds with, "She wanted to." Other witnesses in the area corroborated the evidence and his identity.
The Case Comes Off Recent Similar Cornell University Allegations
The University of Chicago is a top-ranked U.S. research school. The case comes soon after a national uproar over allegations of drugging and fraternity gang r-pe at Cornell University, which never filed criminal charges against the suspects.
The school wrote in a statement that they stay "committed to addressing sexual misconduct cases that occur, to imposing disciplinary consequences as warranted, and to continually improving efforts to prevent sexual misconduct."