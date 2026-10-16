Woman, 21, Sexually Assaulted at Frat Party as Group of Men Allegedly Cheered Outside Bathroom During Attack, Police Report Claims

The young woman refused the suspect's offer to find a private area before she began feeling unwell and went to find the bathroom. When her two friends searched around for her, they found the group of men outside the bathroom "cheering and appearing to encourage the activity inside," according to the police report.

One of the victim's friends, Mia Lara, 21, said the men were chanting vulgar comments like "When is it my turn?" and "I want to get in there." The five men allegedly tried to block the two women from getting inside, telling them she wasn't there. When they pushed forward, a man grabbed one by the hair while the other picked the lock.

Lara recalled finding her friend slumped over, "not fully conscious," with her clothes pulled down and a man holding up her wrists. The victim begged her friend to "make it stop" and "get me out of here" while the man acted nonchalant and said everything was "cool."