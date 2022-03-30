Wiz Khalifa Warns Audience If They Pull A Will Smith They Will 'Get Shot'

In between songs during a live performance, Khalifa addressed the crowd of his show telling them, "I just want to thank you all for coming out," before going on to say, "if anyone tries to walk up here and slap me you will get shot. I'm just gonna let you know right now."

The audience laughed but it was unclear if this was just a joke at Will Smith's expense, or an actual warning to anyone thinking of pulling something during the show. Quite possibly both.

