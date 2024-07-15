WIZ’S WEED WOE: Rapper Wiz Khalifa Charged With Illegal Drug Possession in Romania
Black and Yellow rapper Wiz Khalifa was busted for illegal drug possession in Romania this weekend after lighting up a “big a-- joint” on stage at a popular music event.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Khalifa, 36, was arrested early Sunday morning in Costinesti while headlining the Beach, Please! festival.
The Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors organization DIICOT confirmed: “During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (onstage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette.”
An insider confirmed Khalifa – real name Cameron Thomaz – was arrested, charged, and taken for questioning immediately after the incident unfolded. He was later released from custody.
Marijuana is considered a “risk drug” in Romania and Khalifa could be sentenced to up to ten years in prison if convicted, according to PEOPLE.
The See You Soon rapper took to X shortly after his release to apologize for the incident. He acknowledged the Romanian police were “very respectful” and he promised to “be back soon.”
Khalifa tweeted: “Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage.
“They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a-- joint next time.”
The Roll Up rapper previously discussed his passion for cannabis during an interview with Alex Cooper for Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.
Khalifa admitted he “pulls up” to his son’s parent-teacher conferences while high and the teachers “expect it.”
- Wiz Khalifa’s Ex-Assistant Drops $60k Lawsuit Accusing Rapper Of Stiffing Him On Grocery Bills
- Wiz Khalifa Warns Audience If They Pull A Will Smith They Will 'Get Shot'
- Amber Rose Spends Night Partying With Ex-Husband Wiz Khalifa, Days After Cheating Baby Daddy Alexander 'AE' Edwards Begs For Her Back
He told Cooper earlier this year: “H--- yeah. I'm pulling up stoned. They expect it. They know what's up. It's not like back in the day where you're considered a bad parent if you smoke weed."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I'm pretty sure my son smells like weed. I don't know because I can't smell it but I'm pretty sure he smells like pot.”
Khalifa’s arrest in Romania this weekend comes weeks after the rapper and his 30-year-old girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, revealed they are pregnant with a baby girl.
He wrote on Instagram on Father’s Day: “Baby Girl on The Way.”
The post included a photo of Khalifa and Aguilar posing with a positive pregnancy test.
Khalifa and his girlfriend’s daughter will be the rapper’s second child. He currently shares son Sebastian Taylor, 11, with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, 40.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Khalifa and his team for comment regarding his illegal drug possession arrest in Romania this weekend.