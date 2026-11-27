Why George Harrison Chose Not to Return to His Home in England Before His Death at 58
Nov. 27 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET
The Beatles legend George Harrison passed away in 2001 in Los Angeles, California, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Days before the 25th anniversary of his death, RadarOnline.com revisits his compassionate decision not to return home to England in his final days.
Inside George Harrison's Cancer Battle and Death
Harrison was originally diagnosed with throat cancer in 1997. Although he underwent treatments to fight it, the disease eventually spread to his lungs and his brain.
The singer died on November 29, 2001.
"He left this world as he lived in it, conscious of God, fearless of death, and at peace, surrounded by family and friends," his family shared in a statement at the time. "He often said, ‘Everything else can wait, but the search for God cannot wait, and love one another.'"
George Harrison Did Not Want to Die in His UK Home
However, the musician did not travel back to England to spend his last hours on home turf. Instead, he passed at a home in Los Angeles with those closest to him.
According to an insider, Harrison had been "determined to ensure his death was as low-key as possible."
"He decided not to return to his home in England," the insider told Radar. "If he died there, it would become a shrine for fans and a constant problem for his wife, Olivia."
Paul McCartney Said It Was Sad The Beatles Can't Reunite
Harrison was not the only bandmate to die relatively young. John Lennon was shot multiple times by Mark David Chapman outside of his apartment building in New York City in 1980. He was only 40 years old.
Hours before he was killed, he reflected on his death while promoting his latest album on a New York radio station.
"We're either going to live or we're going to die," Lennon reportedly said. I consider that my work won't be finished until I'm dead and buried – and I hope that's a long time."
Many years later, McCartney admitted it's a sad thing the band doesn't have the option to reunite on stage.
"It would have been great to get The Beatles back together again," McCartney lamented in a 2018 interview. "People always say what if? But we can’t, so, sadly, that’s not going to happen."
Paul McCartney Dreams of George Harrison
McCartney hasn't forgotten about his dearly departed bandmates over the decades – he even dreams of them.
"As a musician, you often have dreams about being in the studio or onstage, so I’m often with the guys," he explained. "Just the other morning, I woke up, and I was with George, and that was very nice."
"That’s how I run into John and George these days," he continued. "So, the Beatles have re-formed – in my head. Even though there is sadness, the main thing is the joy of knowing those two guys. I miss them a lot."