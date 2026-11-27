Harrison was not the only bandmate to die relatively young. John Lennon was shot multiple times by Mark David Chapman outside of his apartment building in New York City in 1980. He was only 40 years old.

Hours before he was killed, he reflected on his death while promoting his latest album on a New York radio station.

"We're either going to live or we're going to die," Lennon reportedly said. I consider that my work won't be finished until I'm dead and buried – and I hope that's a long time."

Many years later, McCartney admitted it's a sad thing the band doesn't have the option to reunite on stage.

"It would have been great to get The Beatles back together again," McCartney lamented in a 2018 interview. "People always say what if? But we can’t, so, sadly, that’s not going to happen."