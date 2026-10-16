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Who Is Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy? Everything to Know About Fast-Food Heir as He Addresses Company's Position on LGBTQ+ Rights in First Broadcast Interview

Everything About Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy
Source: @ TODAY Show

Chick-fil-A shifted its charitable giving focus in 2019 after criticism over donations to outside groups

Oct. 16 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

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Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy faced direct questions about the company's position on LGBTQ+ rights during his first broadcast interview, but he stopped short of offering a clear statement on equal rights. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the Oct. 14 interview with NBC's Craig Melvin, Cathy emphasized Chick-fil-A's focus on hospitality and welcoming customers.

His response has renewed scrutiny of the fast-food chain's history, including his father Dan Cathy's 2012 comments about same-sex marriage and the company's past charitable donations.

Cathy is the grandson of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy and became the company's third CEO on Nov. 1, 2021, succeeding his father, Dan.

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What Happened During The Interview

Source: @ TODAY Show/ X

Andrew Cathy emphasized hospitality in an interview but did not directly state Chick-fil-A’s stance

Craig Melvin asked Cathy about customers who had boycotted Chick-fil-A over its history and concerns about its relationship with the LGBTQ+ community.

"For anybody that hadn’t tried us, we’d love for you to come try and have our great-tasting food and the hospitality that we’re known for," Cathy said. He added that anyone willing to walk through the restaurant's doors would be welcome.

Melvin then asked whether Cathy wanted to discuss that chapter of Chick-fil-A's history. Cathy said the company was focused on serving everyone who came in.

When Melvin asked for the company's "official position on equal rights," Cathy replied, "We're focused on hospitality, serving great-tasting food and great service."

The exchange prompted criticism from some viewers and public figures, including former Today co-host Katie Couric, who called the response a "non-answer."

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Company’s History Draws Renewed Scrutiny

Image Of Chick-fil-A
Source: @ MEGA

Andrew Cathy’s remarks renewed scrutiny of Chick-fil-A’s past donations and his father’s public comments

The questions brought renewed attention to Dan Cathy, Andrew's father and Chick-fil-A's former CEO.

In 2012, Dan Cathy publicly voiced support for what he called the "biblical definition of the family unit," remarks that helped fuel boycotts and protests over the company's perceived position on same-sex marriage.

The company's charitable giving also became part of the controversy. Tax filings reported by ThinkProgress showed that the Chick-fil-A Foundation gave $1.65 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, $150,000 to the Salvation Army, and $6,000 to the Paul Anderson Youth Home in 2017.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes had an employee policy that barred "homosexual acts," according to the report.

Giving Priorities Changed In 2019

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Image Of Andrew Cathy and Craig Melvin
Source: @ TODAY Show/ X

The CEO highlighted customer service as questions revisited Chick-fil-A’s history and LGBTQ+ rights stance

In November 2019, the Chick-fil-A Foundation announced a new giving strategy focused on education, homelessness and hunger. The foundation also said it had fulfilled its multiyear commitments to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Salvation Army and would reassess philanthropic partnerships annually.

Today, Chick-fil-A highlights programs including Shared Table, which allows participating restaurants to donate surplus food to local nonprofits, food banks and shelters.

The company also provides scholarships to employees and awards grants through its True Inspiration Awards program.

The company currently describes itself as an equal-opportunity employer and says it does not discriminate in employment decisions based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

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