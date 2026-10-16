Who Is Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy? Everything to Know About Fast-Food Heir as He Addresses Company's Position on LGBTQ+ Rights in First Broadcast Interview

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy faced direct questions about the company's position on LGBTQ+ rights during his first broadcast interview, but he stopped short of offering a clear statement on equal rights. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the Oct. 14 interview with NBC's Craig Melvin, Cathy emphasized Chick-fil-A's focus on hospitality and welcoming customers.

His response has renewed scrutiny of the fast-food chain's history, including his father Dan Cathy's 2012 comments about same-sex marriage and the company's past charitable donations.

Cathy is the grandson of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy and became the company's third CEO on Nov. 1, 2021, succeeding his father, Dan.