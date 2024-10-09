Whitney Houston's Ex Bobby Brown 'Rubbed Salt in Wound' Of Her Mom Cissy Houston's Death By Sending Family 'Love and Peace' Tribute
Bobby Brown upset members of Whitney Houston's family with his tribute to her late mom Cissy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Cissy "despised" the Every Little Step singer for getting her daughter hooked on drugs and she blames him for the superstar's death.
His tribute on Monday, in which he sent his "love and blessings", went down especially badly according to insiders.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Bobby should have stayed well away from sending this tribute.
"Cissy went to her grave despising him and believing he abused her daughter and got her hooked on the drugs that ultimately led to her death.
"He should have kept his mouth shut as the Houston family want nothing to do with him - he reminds them of nothing but tragedy and pain, and his words just rub salt in the wounds of their latest devastating loss."
Cissy passed away aged 91 while receiving hospice care for Alzheimer's disease.
RadarOnline.com revealed this week she took her guilt over Whitney's death to her grave, believing she failed as a mother to get her daughter off drugs.
Brown, who was married to Houston for 14 years, shared a joint message with his current wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown to mark the passing of his former mother-in-law, writing: "Sending love and blessings to the Houston family on this great loss.
"May she rest in Peace and Power. The Browns."
However, Cissy hated Brown which made his tribute far somewhat with the Houstons.
RadarOnline.com revealed on Tuesday how much Cissy disliked her former son-in-law.
A source told us: "Cissy died such a tragic death - not only did she suffer through despair at losing Whitney and (granddaughter) Bobbi Kristina, she went to her grave full of anger her ex Bobby got to live a full life, seemingly untroubled by the horrific treatment she knew he dished out to Whitney.
"It was such a tortured life for such a talented woman."
Cissy never held back her feelings toward Brown - and she made it clear she blamed him for her daughter's death at Whitney's memorial service in 2012.
Sources said a before before service, Cissy told Brown: "I hate you. You killed my daughter by turning her on drugs. The day she married you was the worst day of my life."
Brown called Cissy to ask if he could attend the private, open-casket viewing of Whitney's body at Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey.
A source recalled: "Cissy reluctantly agreed that Bobby could attend the funeral, but she flatly refused his request to come to the private viewing.
"She told Bobby, 'it's for family only. Whitney wouldn't have wanted you there. None of us want you there.'
"Then she added, 'And if you come to the church, you should know you're not welcome.'"
