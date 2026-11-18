Vice President JD Vance abruptly canceled his scheduled appearance at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in Manhattan on Wednesday, November 18, after being asked to remain in Washington for meetings about a series of technology disruptions affecting U.S. systems.

Summit founder Andrew Ross Sorkin told attendees the summit was canceled, saying organizers received notice just 20 to 30 minutes before the event began. He added that Secret Service personnel had already spent the night preparing for Vance's arrival.

Vance's last-minute withdrawal came amid a growing number of disruptions involving government networks, airlines, financial institutions and major technology companies.

However, the Trump administration has maintained that there is no evidence the incidents are connected or part of a coordinated cyberattack.