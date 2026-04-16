EXCLUSIVE: Married Vanna White Set For Wheel Change — Quickie Wedding Sets Stage for Divorce From Gameshow

A head-over-heels Vanna White has finally tied the knot with her longtime beau after 10 years together – and friends are buzzing she's now plotting to quit Wheel of Fortune so she can enjoy her happily ever after, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The veteran letter turner, 68, has dated John Donaldson, 60, for over a decade, but she'd always insisted they didn't need to walk down the aisle to be happy.

But her refusal to make things official was a dealbreaker for the construction-boss hunk, who was threatening to walk away if she didn't let him put a ring on it, RadarOnline.com reported last year.