EXCLUSIVE: Married Vanna White Set For Wheel Change — Quickie Wedding Sets Stage for Divorce From Gameshow
April 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
A head-over-heels Vanna White has finally tied the knot with her longtime beau after 10 years together – and friends are buzzing she's now plotting to quit Wheel of Fortune so she can enjoy her happily ever after, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The veteran letter turner, 68, has dated John Donaldson, 60, for over a decade, but she'd always insisted they didn't need to walk down the aisle to be happy.
But her refusal to make things official was a dealbreaker for the construction-boss hunk, who was threatening to walk away if she didn't let him put a ring on it, RadarOnline.com reported last year.
Vanna Marries, Rethinks Game Show Future
Thankfully, she finally decided to take the plunge, announcing the happy news on Instagram alongside a photo of Donaldson carrying her in her white wedding dress.
"Surprise! We got married!" she captioned the pic. "John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony. We're excited to share this joyful chapter of our lives with all of you. Love, Vanna and John."
Now that she's taken the plunge, she's said to be reconsidering her future on the game show.
New Era Sparks Vanna Exit Talks
"One of the main reasons Vanna held back on marriage was because she was so dedicated to her job. It was more important for her to focus on her partnership with Pat [Sajak] instead of tying the knot," an insider dished.
"But the show has gone in a new direction with Ryan [Seacrest], which has given Vanna the impetus to pursue other priorities," the source said.
Not that White and Seacrest don't have a cordial relationship. But according to the source: "The feeling is that she's ready to wind things down on Wheel and put more time and energy into her new married life with John."
Vanna's Happy Ending
"Stepping aside will allow her to live the life she never had while she was committed to the show," the source pointed out.
Even though it would be a big loss for Wheel if she does retire, "nobody would deprive Vanna of her happy ending!" the insider said.