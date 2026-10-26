'Wheel of Fortune' Scandal Takes New Turn as Alleged Witness Says FBI Hasn't Contacted Her — 'Radio Silent'

The woman who reported former "Wheel of Fortune" announcer Jim Thornton after allegedly seeing disturbing messages on his laptop during a commercial flight says she still has not been contacted by the FBI, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the woman told the outlet the LAPD said her information would be forwarded to federal authorities, but she has not heard from the bureau.

The incident happened May 14 aboard American Airlines Flight 1276 from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Los Angeles.

American Airlines confirmed that law enforcement met the flight at Los Angeles International Airport after a customer raised concerns, though the airline did not identify Thornton.

No criminal charges have been announced against Thornton. The FBI has declined to confirm or deny whether an investigation exists, saying the agency does not comment on the existence of investigations.