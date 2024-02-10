Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband 'Furious' and 'Disappointed' Over New Lifetime Documentary About Troubled Host

Kevin, 51, was caught off guard when he watched the trailer for the documentary and witnessed how his ex-wife was depicted.

An insider in Wendy's inner circle told the U.S. Sun that Kevin felt deeply disappointed and blindsided by what he saw, stating, "He found the scene in the trailer showing Wendy yelling over a bottle of vodka and appearing disoriented in the middle of New York City were 'very sad' to see."

From the very beginning, Kevin was against the making of the documentary, firmly believing that it would further tarnish Wendy's reputation. The former talk show host left her highly successful show during its 12th season in July 2021 amidst ongoing legal and health battles. Her former husband, known as Big Kev, expressed his concerns about the impact the documentary would have on Wendy and their son, Kevin Jr., who ultimately signed onto the project.