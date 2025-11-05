EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams' Controversial Guardian's Dodgy Legal Past Exposed — as Dementia-Stricken TV Host Faces Own Financial Issues
Nov. 5 2025, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
Wendy Williams' controversial guardian sued the New York metro for her husband tripping up on a train on a Saturday night – and complained it ruined their sex life.
RadarOnline.com can also exclusively reveal that while Williams is going through her own financial strife – her attorney Sabrina Morrissey has personal experience of what it's like to be broke and has been sued by a bank for bad credit.
Morrissey's Involvement With Williams
Court-appointed Morrissey has complete autonomy over Williams and all her assets.
Morrissey sold Wendy’s Manhattan's apartment without putting it on the market – and she lost $825k on the deal.
Unearthed documents obtained by Radar exclusively show that Morrissey and her late husband, James J. Morrissey Jr, also an attorney, sued the Metro North Commuter Railroad and Metropolitan Transportation authority over a trip on a Saturday night.
Details About The Complaint
The complaint states that James was getting off the platform in Croton-on-Hudson, in upstate New York, on 1 July 2006.
"While the plaintiff was lawfully a passenger on defendants' train, plaintiff was caused to trip and fall, sustain great and grievous bodily injuries, when plaintiff was attempting to exit from the train onto the platform," the doc says.
Absolving James of any blame, the papers continued: "That the said accident and injuries resulting to plaintiff there from were occasioned and caused solely due to negligence and carelessness of the defendants, its servants, agents, and/or employees and without any negligence on the part of the plaintiff in any way contributing thereto."
Case Dragged Out For Three Years
The pair was looking for damages higher than a small claims court – and took the case to the New York Supreme Court.
It adds how his stumble had affected wife, saying: "By reason of the injuries as aforesaid to James J. Morrissey Jr, plaintiff Sabrina E. Morrissey has been deprived of the services, aid and society of her husband all to her damage in a sum which exceeds the jurisdictional limits of all the lower courts otherwise having jurisdiction herein."
"Society of husband" is an old fashioned term that refers to the conjugal rights of the husband i.e. having sex with his wife and companionship.
The case rumbled on for three years with Metro North denying all responsibility for the trip but stating "that any injuries allegedly sustained by the plaintiff were caused in whole or in part, by reason of the culpable conduct of the plaintiff."
Inside Sabrina's Legal Problems
Records show in July 2010 a notice for a jury trial, but that was the last entry, so the outcome is unknown.
Meanwhile, Sabrina herself was sued by the credit card firm, American Express Centurion Bank, in October 1998.
Sabrina was defending herself – and it took ten years for it to be resolved, although it's not clear which way it went as records aren’t complete.