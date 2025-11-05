Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Wendy Williams
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams' Controversial Guardian's Dodgy Legal Past Exposed — as Dementia-Stricken TV Host Faces Own Financial Issues

Wendy Williams
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams' controversial guardian's shocking legal past exposed in new documents.

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Wendy Williams' controversial guardian sued the New York metro for her husband tripping up on a train on a Saturday night – and complained it ruined their sex life.

RadarOnline.com can also exclusively reveal that while Williams is going through her own financial strife – her attorney Sabrina Morrissey has personal experience of what it's like to be broke and has been sued by a bank for bad credit.

Article continues below advertisement

Morrissey's Involvement With Williams

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
The TV host's guardian sued the New York metro for her husband tripping up on a train.
Source: MEGA

The TV host's guardian sued the New York metro for her husband tripping up on a train.

Article continues below advertisement

Court-appointed Morrissey has complete autonomy over Williams and all her assets.

Morrissey sold Wendy’s Manhattan's apartment without putting it on the market – and she lost $825k on the deal.

Unearthed documents obtained by Radar exclusively show that Morrissey and her late husband, James J. Morrissey Jr, also an attorney, sued the Metro North Commuter Railroad and Metropolitan Transportation authority over a trip on a Saturday night.

Article continues below advertisement

Details About The Complaint

Article continues below advertisement
The incident happened in upstate New York, on 1 July 2006.

The incident happened in upstate New York, on 1 July 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

The complaint states that James was getting off the platform in Croton-on-Hudson, in upstate New York, on 1 July 2006.

"While the plaintiff was lawfully a passenger on defendants' train, plaintiff was caused to trip and fall, sustain great and grievous bodily injuries, when plaintiff was attempting to exit from the train onto the platform," the doc says.

Article continues below advertisement

Absolving James of any blame, the papers continued: "That the said accident and injuries resulting to plaintiff there from were occasioned and caused solely due to negligence and carelessness of the defendants, its servants, agents, and/or employees and without any negligence on the part of the plaintiff in any way contributing thereto."

Article continues below advertisement

Case Dragged Out For Three Years

Article continues below advertisement
The pair was looking for damages higher than a small claims court

The pair was looking for damages higher than a small claims court.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair was looking for damages higher than a small claims court – and took the case to the New York Supreme Court.

It adds how his stumble had affected wife, saying: "By reason of the injuries as aforesaid to James J. Morrissey Jr, plaintiff Sabrina E. Morrissey has been deprived of the services, aid and society of her husband all to her damage in a sum which exceeds the jurisdictional limits of all the lower courts otherwise having jurisdiction herein."

Article continues below advertisement

"Society of husband" is an old fashioned term that refers to the conjugal rights of the husband i.e. having sex with his wife and companionship.

The case rumbled on for three years with Metro North denying all responsibility for the trip but stating "that any injuries allegedly sustained by the plaintiff were caused in whole or in part, by reason of the culpable conduct of the plaintiff."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
before and after photo of Tammy Slaton

Where's Tammy's Tummy? '1000-lb Sisters' Star Looks Totally Unrecognizable in Wedding Photos After 500-Pound Weight Loss 

andy cohen ozempic confession bravo king weight loss shots

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen's Ozempic Confession! Bravo King Admits Using Weight-Loss Shots to Slim Down After Shocking TV Appearance Gave Him Motivation

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Sabrina's Legal Problems

Article continues below advertisement
Williams has been facing her own legal issues over the years.
Source: MEGA

Williams has been facing her own legal issues over the years.

Records show in July 2010 a notice for a jury trial, but that was the last entry, so the outcome is unknown.

Meanwhile, Sabrina herself was sued by the credit card firm, American Express Centurion Bank, in October 1998.

Sabrina was defending herself – and it took ten years for it to be resolved, although it's not clear which way it went as records aren’t complete.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.