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EXCLUSIVE: Wendi McLendon-Covey Rejects Jeff Garlin's Bipolar Defense

Wendi McLendon-Covey disputes Jeff Garlin's use of bipolar disorder to explain his past behavior.
Source: MEGA

Wendi McLendon-Covey has disputed Jeff Garlin's use of bipolar disorder to explain his past behavior.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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The Goldbergs alum Wendi McLendon-Covey is pushing back on former costar Jeff Garlin's explanation that bipolar disorder caused his bad behavior on the set of the ABC sitcom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Garlin, 64, exited the comedy in 2021 after allegations of inappropriate conduct surfaced. They included hugging and touching people and making jokes that left some colleagues uncomfortable.

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Jeff Garlin Opens Up About Bipolar Diagnosis and On-Set Behavior

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Jeff Garlin attributed his behavior on the set of 'The Goldbergs' to bipolar disorder.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Jeff Garlin attributed his behavior on the set of 'The Goldbergs' to bipolar disorder.

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The show, about an American family in the '80s, premiered in 2013 and ran until 2023, its final season without Garlin.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star pushed back on the accusations at the time, claiming he was "always a kind and thoughtful person."

Now Garlin, who was diagnosed with the condition after leaving the show, is explaining his behavior.

"Being bipolar, I was either one of three things – dark, dark, dark, dark, didn't talk and look at anyone, happy to the point of mania, never turning off my thing, or mean – really, really mean," he said.

"I was miserable on the show, and I was miserable with my performance. And [Wendi] was always trying to tell me, 'Hey, you're really great on the show.' I didn't believe her. I just got to the point where I had to quit, and she was very resentful."

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Wendi McLendon-Covey Disputes Garlin's Account of On-Set Behavior

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Wendi McLendon-Covey disputed Garlin's account of their time on 'The Goldbergs.'
Source: Starbuck/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Wendi McLendon-Covey disputed Garlin's account of their time on 'The Goldbergs.'

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McLendon-Covey, 56, who played Garlin's TV wife, disputed Garlin's claimed in the comments section of an Instagram post about his remarks.

"Huh," she began.

"Let's just say I remember things very differently, as does the crew, the other actors, the writers, and our executives," she added.

The Reno 911 star discussed her relationship with Garlin in a radio interview with Andy Cohen in 2023, saying his departure from the show was "a long time coming."

But she declined to go into detail, saying she was "exhausted by everything" and "the PTSD of it all."

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