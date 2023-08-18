Identity of Wander Franco's 21-Year-Old Wife Revealed After MLB Star is Sidelined Over Underage Sex Scandal

Franco never named his spouse during interviews and kept her out of the limelight, although they share a lot of history together as childhood sweethearts. Paulino is not only his wife but also the mother of his two children, Daily Mail reported on Friday. Paulino and Franco both hail from Bani.

The shortstop has been at the center of controversy after being accused of sleeping with a 14-year-old from his native D.R. and was allegedly exposed on social media after he didn't send hush money.

Franco, 22, is currently being investigated by the National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit in the province of Peravia, according to The Associated Press. Meanwhile, he has been sidelined for six games.