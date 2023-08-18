Identity of Wander Franco's 21-Year-Old Wife Revealed After MLB Star is Sidelined Over Underage Sex Scandal
The identity of former Tampa Bay Rays athlete Wander Franco's wife has been revealed as authorities in the MLB and Dominican Republic investigate shocking claims of him having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
RadarOnline.com has learned his wife is claimed to be 21-year-old Rachelly Paulino.
Franco never named his spouse during interviews and kept her out of the limelight, although they share a lot of history together as childhood sweethearts. Paulino is not only his wife but also the mother of his two children, Daily Mail reported on Friday. Paulino and Franco both hail from Bani.
The shortstop has been at the center of controversy after being accused of sleeping with a 14-year-old from his native D.R. and was allegedly exposed on social media after he didn't send hush money.
Franco, 22, is currently being investigated by the National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit in the province of Peravia, according to The Associated Press. Meanwhile, he has been sidelined for six games.
"The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the club for the duration of the current road trip," the team announced.
In regards to the investigation, they shared another statement earlier this week. "We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation. Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time."
The timeline of his alleged relationship with the minor is unclear, but photos have surfaced apparently showing Franco spending time with the teen in question. One of which is claimed to show the girl wearing his custom "5" chain necklace.
Team manager Kevin Cash recently addressed Franco's absence on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field, claiming it was not linked to the allegations against the All-Star.
"I'm aware of the speculation. I'm not going to comment any further on that," Cash said this weekend. "But the day off was because [it was] a day off."
Days after those allegations, the Attorney General's office in D.R. was reported to have received a complaint about Franco from a second girl, a 17-year-old, in July.
According to the report, the embattled MLB star and his wife have yet to move into their five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Tampa, where he signed a $182 million, 11-year contract after he bought a $1.55 million abode in an upscale area in May of this year.