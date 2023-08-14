MLB Underage Sex Scandal: Wander Franco Dropped by Tampa Bay Rays After Allegations He is in a Relationship With a Minor — Head Office Launches Investigation
Wander Franco was dropped by the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend after the MLB star was accused of sleeping with a minor, RadarOnline.com can report.
Franco, 22, was first accused of having sex with a minor in a series of social media posts published on Saturday night.
He was accused of sleeping with a 14-year-old from his native Dominican Republic.
The posts went viral one day later, and Franco was ultimately pulled from the Rays roster on Sunday. He did not play on Sunday when the Rays lost 9-2 against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Rays released a statement regarding the allegations on Sunday night and confirmed that MLB is conducting an investigation into Franco and the underage sex scandal.
“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the club said. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”
The team’s manager, Kevin Cash, indicated that Franco’s absence on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field was not connected to the allegations against the 22-year-old All-Star shortstop.
“I'm aware of the speculation. I'm not going to comment any further on that,” Cash said this weekend. “But the day off was because [it was] a day off."
Meanwhile, ESPN reported that Franco started Sunday’s game against the Guardians in his team’s dugout before abruptly leaving the stadium during the fifth inning.
The outlet also reported that Franco did not travel with the Rays to San Francisco ahead of a three-game series against the Giants that kicks off on Monday night.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Franco’s last game before he was temporarily dropped from the Rays was on Saturday when the Florida team won 6-5 against the Guardians.
He also played on Friday against the Guardians in a game that Franco said he “will never forget” because he hit his first walk-off home run of his professional career.
“I'll never forget it. It was good. We never keep our head down,” he told reporters on Friday. “We kept it up. We kept the faith.”
“I'm just going out there and just playing my game,” the 22-year-old shortstop continued. “Just showing off my talent the best I can, and thank God I'm able to show that.”
Tampa Bay signed Franco to a $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021. The team also announced in April 2022 that Franco had married his longtime girlfriend and the couple were expecting their second son together.