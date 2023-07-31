Your tip
MLB Star Lucas Giolito to Pay Estranged Wife Ariana Spousal Support in Divorce Weeks After She Dragged Him to Court

Jul. 31 2023, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

White Sox star Lucas Giolito has agreed to pay his estranged wife spousal support after their 4-year marriage fell apart, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lucas has responded to his ex-Ariana’s petition for divorce.

Earlier this month, Ariana filed her case in Los Angeles Superior Court. In her filing, she listed the reason for the split as “irreconcilable differences.”

In addition, she asked the court to award her monthly spousal support from the 28-year-old MLB star. At the moment, Lucas pulls in $10.4 million per season.

At the time of the filing, a rep for the baseball star said the split was “mutually agreed upon and amicable decision made by both parties.”

He added, “Unfortunately the State of California does not allow for a joint filing."

Now, weeks later, Lucas has responded to the divorce. He listed the date of separation as March 17, 2023 — many months before the two announced their breakup publicly.

Lucas agreed with Ariana that “irreconcilable differences” caused the split. He said that his ex should be awarded spousal support payments.

Further, he said that “The full nature and extent of Respondent’s separate property is not presently known. Respondent reserves the right to amend this Response, if necessary, once said information is fully ascertained.”

He added the same line when it came to describing their community property. Lucas wrote, “The full nature and extent of the parties' community property assets and debts are not presently known. Respondent reserves the right to amend this Response, if necessary, once said information is fully ascertained.”

Lucas asked that both parties cover their legal fees in the case.

The split was incredibly shocking given the two have been together since they were teenagers. In September 2022, Lucas praised his wife saying their marriage was his “favorite” moment. The two do not share any children together. The couple walked down the aisle in 208.

