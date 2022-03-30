Oscars Co-Host Wanda Sykes Says 'Violence Is Never The Answer' After Liking Several Tweets Going After Will & Jada Pinkett Smith

Wanda Sykes is starting to speak her piece about the infamous slap seen across the world which took place this past weekend at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Will Smith stormed the stage Sunday night and smacked comedian Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife's hair.

Sykes has since put out a statement condemning Smith's violence and even liked some harsh tweets directed at the Best Actor winner and Jada Pinkett Smith.