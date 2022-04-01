Behind-The-Scenes Battle: Vladimir Putin Plagued With 'High-Stress' After Launching War Against Ukraine

A lengthy analysis done on Russian President Vladimir Putin's speeches indicate his stress levels have reached an all-time high amid his war against Ukraine.

Putin appears to be dealing with "instability" and "high-stress" in more than an hour's worth of voice samples reviewed by researchers at Risk Measurement Technologies, a new report reveals.

They noted a clear difference in the way he sounds from speaking arrangements done between February 1 and March 18, citing a sizable increase in recent weeks.