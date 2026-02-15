EXCLUSIVE: Inside Mad Vlad Putin's Ultra-Secretive Family Life — And How He 'Sneaks Away From Kremlin to Ex-Olympian Lover & Two Sons'

Putin, 73, who has ruled Russia for more than a quarter of a century, recently offered state television viewers a rare glimpse inside what he described as his Kremlin apartment.

Vladimir Putin presides over Russia from behind the red walls of the Kremlin – yet associates have told RadarOnline.com the despot also maintains an ultra-secretive family life, in which he "sneaks away from the Kremlin to his ex-Olympian lover and two sons" under cover of darkness.

Although Putin told viewers his schedule was "non-stop," intelligence agency insiders told us the warmonger also shares a heavily guarded residence at Lake Valdai with Alina Kabaeva , 42, a former Olympic rhythmic gymnast, and their two sons – Ivan, 11, and Vladimir Jr, 7.

On the table were kefir, cranberries, tea, bananas and soy sauce. Yet our sources said beyond the carefully curated images lies a parallel domestic world centered on Lake Valdai.

The gilded main room of his base featured a white baby grand piano he said he "rarely" plays, a portrait of Tsar Alexander III and a home gym and a "little church" decorated in gold-heavy style.

Speaking to Rossiya 1 after 1.30am in a documentary, he said he now lives "most of the time" at the Kremlin and works late into the night.

The boys live in luxury but in near-total isolation, shielded from public scrutiny. Our sources said Putin typically visits them late at night, after official duties conclude.

One insider familiar with Putin's movements said: "The public narrative is that he virtually resides within the Kremlin walls, immersed day and night in affairs of state. That portrayal isn't entirely false – he does spend enormous amounts of time there – but it's not the whole picture. There is a second rhythm to his life that very few people see."

The source continued: "When there's even a narrow opening in his schedule, he leaves quietly. He sneaks away from the Kremlin to his ex-Olympian lover and their two sons, and those trips are handled with extreme care.

"Travel happens late at night, routes are tightly controlled, and only a minimal circle of security and staff are informed. The objective is to ensure there's no visible trace – no casual sightings, no loose ends. Everything is choreographed to maintain the image that he is permanently at his desk, even when he isn't."