Vladimir Putin 'Ready' to Hold Ukraine Peace Talks With Pope Francis, Vatican Official Claims

By:

May 19 2023, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin is “ready” to meet with Pope Francis to discuss a possible end to the ongoing war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come nearly 15 months after Putin’s forces first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the 70-year-old Russian despot has reportedly agreed to welcome a peace envoy sent by Pope Francis to discuss an end to the conflict.

“Together with Pope Francis we should ask, together with Ukraine, how to create peace: we cannot passively accept that the war of aggression continues in that country,” an unnamed Papal source said on Wednesday, according to Daily Star.

“It is the Ukrainian people who are dying and suffering,” the Vatican official continued. “It is time to take initiatives to create a just peace in Ukraine and in all the so-called gray areas in Europe.”

“I guarantee you that the Holy See will continue to play its part.”

Meanwhile, Pope Francis alluded to the alleged peace talks between himself, Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last month during a visit to Budapest.

Although Pope Francis acknowledged he launched a “mission” to bring a peaceful end to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict, he also refused to provide details because the mission “is not public yet.”

“Everyone is interested in the path of peace,” Pope Francis said in April. “I am willing, I am willing to do everything that needs to be done.

“Even now it is I went on a mission, but it's not public yet, let's see,” he continued. “When it's public, I'll talk about it.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin previously snubbed Pope Francis when the 86-year-old bishop of Rome attempted to discuss a peaceful end to the ongoing conflict in May 2022.

“I was willing to go to Moscow,” Pope Francis said this time last year. “Of course, it would be necessary for the leader of the Kremlin to make available some window of opportunity.”

“But we still have not had a response and we are still pushing,” Pope Francis continued, “even if I fear that Putin cannot and does not want to have this meeting at this moment.”

