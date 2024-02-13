Vlad's Dad Army: Putin Raises Military Age Limit to 70 as Russia Suffers More Devastating Losses in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has reportedly raised the age limit for army officers from 50 to 70 as Russia continues to suffer devastating losses in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come nearly two years after the war between Russia and Ukraine launched on February 24, 2022, the Russian leader has reportedly pushed to raise the age limit for military personnel by a whopping 20 years.
According to a report released by Britain's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, Putin also seeks to extend the contract length for those soldiers drafted into the Russian military.
“Russia is proposing a draft legislation to raise the age of military contract personnel, including those that were recruited before June 2023, to age 65 and age 70 for officers,” the ministry reported.
“This would substantially raise the current age limit of 51 for non-officers and would likely extend the contract length,” the ministry continued.
Also shocking was the Ministry of Defense’s claim that, if the newly proposed legislation is passed, the older Russian officers drafted to fight in Ukraine would essentially be forced into a “lifetime contract” due to the lower life expectancy for Russian males.
“The pre-war 2021 life expectancy for Russian males was 64.2 years old,” the ministry reported this week. “Therefore, this measure confers on these service personnel, in effect, a lifetime contract.”
Moscow is also reportedly working to pass another bill that would lower the current minimum age that civilians can be mobilized into the Russian military from 27 to 25 years.
That bill, if passed, would reportedly make it harder for younger Russian civilians to avoid being drafted into Ukraine, according to sources familiar with the proposed legislation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s efforts to increase the Russian military’s upper age limit and decrease the military’s lower age limit come after the Kremlin already implemented similar changes at the outset of the Ukraine invasion.
In May 2022, just three months after the Russo-Ukrainian conflict launched, Moscow announced that they had scrapped the previous 40-year-old age limit for new recruits.
That change was reportedly made to “alleviate the need for additional mobilization” as Putin ramped up his efforts to take Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is still reportedly considering mobilizing an additional 500,000 soldiers onto the frontlines of the nation’s defensive war effort.
Although Zelenskyy would not immediately commit to deploying half a million fresh troops, he is reportedly open to hearing “more arguments” on the proposal before he makes a definitive final decision on the matter.
“This is a very serious number,” Zelenskyy acknowledged during a news conference at the end of December. “I said that I need more arguments to make this decision.”
"This is a difficult year that is coming to an end,” the Ukrainian leader added at the time. "We are not ready to give up.”