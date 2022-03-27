Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

The countries listed in a private threat issued by Putin in 2014 include Poland, Romania as well of the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. All five nations are part of the EU, the union Ukraine had been attempting to join for some time now to Russia's dismay.

In a speech given by Putin after the initial invasion of Ukraine began, the Russian President listed the neighboring nation possibly joining alliances such as the EU or NATO as a threat against Russia and view it as one of the many excuses he gave to justify his army's hostile takeover attempt.