Putin's Kremlin Staff Accused of 'Starting the Day With a Bottle of Vodka' Due to Stress of Ukraine War

Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin staff was recently accused of “starting the day with a bottle of vodka” due to the amount of stress resulting from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come as the Russian leader’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the 16-month mark, Kremlin insiders revealed the consumption of alcohol by Putin’s staffers has increased substantially since the Ukraine conflict first started in February 2022.