Putin's Kremlin Staff Accused of 'Starting the Day With a Bottle of Vodka' Due to Stress of Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin staff was recently accused of “starting the day with a bottle of vodka” due to the amount of stress resulting from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come as the Russian leader’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the 16-month mark, Kremlin insiders revealed the consumption of alcohol by Putin’s staffers has increased substantially since the Ukraine conflict first started in February 2022.
“Not everyone in the presidential administration started the day with a glass of vodka earlier,” one source told an exiled Russian newspaper this week, according to Daily Mail. “Now I know many more who do it, and with some the glass has become a bottle.”
Even more concerning are reports that former Russian president-turned-Putin crony Dmitry Medvedev started “drinking excessively” after Russia first mobilized troops into Ukraine last year.
Two additional Kremlin sources claimed Medvedev is “often drunk” when he takes to Telegram to write his “vitriolic posts” about Ukraine and the “atrocities of the West.”
Meanwhile, the consumption of alcohol during official state banquets has also reportedly increased due to the intensified stress throughout the Kremlin as a result of Russia’s failing Ukraine invasion.
“Previously, a maximum of one bottle of wine or vodka per person was served at official state banquets,” one anonymous Kremlin official spilled this week.
“Since the invasion of Ukraine began, the norm has increased,” the insider continued, “and now 1.5-2 bottles of wine or vodka per person are served at the banquets.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s troops were also recently accused of being “too drunk” to win the already lengthy and bloody battle against Ukraine.
The British Ministry of Defense released a report earlier this year that found that alcohol abuse is prevalent among the Russian military currently positioned on the frontlines of the war.
"Russian commanders likely identify pervasive alcohol abuse as particularly detrimental to combat effectiveness," the Ministry of Defense reported in April.
"However,” the report continued, “with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life, even on combat operations.”