EXCLUSIVE: Putin Turns Biohacker! Radar Reveals the Secrets of Mad Vlad's Terrifyingly Bizarre Plan to 'Live Forever Like a Vampire'
Jan. 27 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Vladimir Putin has become fixated on radical life-extension ideas, fueling questions about whether the Russian president is embracing biohacking ambitions as part of a broader quest to dramatically prolong his life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal 73-year-old Putin has been telling confidantes he wants to live to at least 150 – or forever, "like a vampire."
Immortal Putin?
During the Russian despot's recent appearance alongside China's president Xi Jinping, 72, at a military parade in Beijing, the two leaders were caught on a hot mic discussing scientific advances and human longevity.
Their exchange saw Putin muse about a future in which organs could be "constantly transplanted, meaning people can get younger – perhaps even (become) immortal."
The comments came as global interest in anti-aging science accelerates and as authoritarian leaders and tech elites alike pour resources into extending lifespan.
Putin and Jinping's conversation also took place against a backdrop of rapid developments in the longevity industry.
Shortly after Putin's remarks, the Chinese startup Lonvi Biosciences announced progress on anti-aging pills derived from compounds found in grapeseeds, claiming the research could eventually support lifespans of up to 150 years.
While the company has not linked its work to any government figures, experts told us the timing underscores how seriously longevity is being pursued at the highest levels of power.
Longevity has become an increasingly visible preoccupation among wealthy and influential figures worldwide.
Biohacking entrepreneurs such as Bryan Johnson, 48, have drawn attention for extreme interventions, including plasma transfusions from younger donors, aimed at slowing biological aging.
Analysts note for leaders who have consolidated power over decades, the desire to extend personal health and vitality often overlaps with political calculations about legacy and control.
Blue Zones and Evidence-Based Factors for Healthy Aging
But public fascination with living longer is not confined to elites.
In the United Kingdom, there were 16,600 centenarians in 2024 – double the figure recorded 20 years earlier.
But gains in life expectancy across developed nations have slowed in recent years, driven by rising obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and diet-related disease.
Researchers said this contrast has sharpened interest in evidence-based approaches to healthy aging, even as more speculative ideas capture headlines.
Health specialists point to diet as one of the most consistently supported factors in longevity.
Studies of so-called Blue Zones – regions including Okinawa in Japan, Sardinia in Italy, and Ikaria in Greece – have identified diets rich in plants, fiber, and healthy fats as common among people who live well past 100.
'Egotistical' Putin Wants to 'Live Forever'
Recent research led by the University of Zurich found older adults who consumed one gram of omega-3 fatty acids daily showed signs of slower biological aging, equivalent to several months over three years.
Exercise is also widely regarded as essential. Medical advisors emphasize regular movement supports cardiovascular health, metabolic balance, and brain function, with walking alone linked to reduced risks of dementia and chronic disease.
Sleep has emerged as another critical driver of longevity.
An analysis recently published by Oregon Health & Science University found adequate sleep showed a stronger association with life expectancy than diet, exercise, or social connection.
Psychologists also highlight purpose and social connection as protective factors.
As Putin's comments reverberate, experts caution that while science can extend healthy years, claims of immortality remain firmly in the realm of speculation.
One intelligence source said: "Putin is so egotistical he thinks his country needs him to basically live forever. He has been telling aides he wants to live forever like a vampire. He's willing to do anything in his quest for longevity, and has been investigating anything that will give him at least another 70 or 80 years of life."