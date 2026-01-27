EXCLUSIVE: Putin Turns Biohacker! Radar Reveals the Secrets of Mad Vlad's Terrifyingly Bizarre Plan to 'Live Forever Like a Vampire'

During the Russian despot's recent appearance alongside China's president Xi Jinping, 72, at a military parade in Beijing, the two leaders were caught on a hot mic discussing scientific advances and human longevity.

Their exchange saw Putin muse about a future in which organs could be "constantly transplanted, meaning people can get younger – perhaps even (become) immortal."

The comments came as global interest in anti-aging science accelerates and as authoritarian leaders and tech elites alike pour resources into extending lifespan.

Putin and Jinping's conversation also took place against a backdrop of rapid developments in the longevity industry.