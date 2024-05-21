Virginity Confession: Camila Cabello Reveals She Bedded ‘This Morning’ Star in ‘Beautiful’ Experience

Camila Cabello made a shocking confession about her first relationship — and how she was "late" to losing her virginity. The Havana singer revealed she lost her virginity at 20-years-old to a regular star on the hit U.K. show, This Morning, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA Cabello said she was 'late' for her first romantic relationship.

Cabello, 27, candidly spoke about losing her virginity in her 20s during a recent interview on Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast. The singer admitted she had not been in a relationship or had any intimate experience until she started dating relationship expert, YouTube creator and New York Times best-selling author Matthew Hussey, 36, in 2018.

Cabello said she met her first boyfriend on the set of the Today Show. "I had my first relationship at that time," Cabello revealed. "I was outside where they had the TV with the scripts. I had actually listened to his podcast before ... because he had, like, a dating podcast. And he is married now, so congratulations." "We went to dinner that night and that was my first relationship," Cabello explained before noting, "It was late for my first relationship."

Source: MEGA Cabello met Hussey on the 'Today Show' set in 2018.

When Shepherd asked Cabello if she had sex before dating Hussey, the singer exclaimed, "No! That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21." The Senorita singer recalled her first time being physically intimate "was literally lovemaking" and a "beautiful" experience.

Source: MEGA Cabello said losing her virginity was a 'beautiful' experience.

A year after Cabello and Hussey started dating, the pair went their separate ways in 2019. The This Morning regular went on to marry Audrey Le Strat in October 2023. Despite their split, the singer had nothing but good things to say about her ex-boyfriend, though she did say that his background as a dating expert "sometimes" complicated their relationship. "But I think that also honestly made him a great partner. He was a really great person," Cabello added.

Cabello added her time with the dating expert was "the perfect first relationship." "It really expanded my world because he wasn't in my industry too," the singer continued. "It was like, 'Oh my God, have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?' He just really expanded my references."

Source: MEGA After splitting from Hussey in 2019, Cabello dated collaborator Shawn Mendes on and off for two years.

Shortly before her breakup with Hussey made headlines, Cabello released her steamy Senorita music video with future boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Cabello and Mendes went on to date on and off for two years before breaking up in June 2023.