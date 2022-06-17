Tag Out!: Vince McMahon Steps Aside From WWE Control Amid Sex Probe, Daughter Takes Reins

The move could signal the end of decades of Vince McMahon leading the world’s largest wrestling company. McMahon took the reins from his father and changed the face of sports entertainment moving WWE from a regional company to an international entertainment group.

But, in recent days reports emerged of a $3 million hush payment to a woman he was having an affair. Vince McMahon is married to Linda McMahon, who served as the head of the Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump.