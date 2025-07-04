EXCLUSIVE: The 'View' War Laid Bare — How Joy Behar Was Once Almost Sensationally Sacked By Barbara Walters

Walters had wanted to announce O’Donnell would be joining the roundtable talk show at the Emmys, but blabbermouth Behar said she forgot to keep the secret – and spilled the beans to Entertainment Tonight.

"That's when Walters called me and told me, 'I want you to know that I'm not renewing your contract,'" Behar said. "She was furious that I would have such a big mouth."

"For a minute, I was stunned," added Behar, who tried to defend herself. "Barbara, it was just a – I'm like – you know how I am when I'm shopping," she babbled.