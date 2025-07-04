EXCLUSIVE: The 'View' War Laid Bare — How Joy Behar Was Once Almost Sensationally Sacked By Barbara Walters
Loose lips sink ships – and View co-hosts.
Joy Behar, 79, has revealed the late Barbara Walters almost fired her for behind the scenes of their time on the show in 2006, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I spilled the beans that Rosie [O'Donnell] was coming on the show," Behar recounted on the Hulu special Behind the Table: A View Reunion.
Dressing Room Drama
Walters had wanted to announce O’Donnell would be joining the roundtable talk show at the Emmys, but blabbermouth Behar said she forgot to keep the secret – and spilled the beans to Entertainment Tonight.
"That's when Walters called me and told me, 'I want you to know that I'm not renewing your contract,'" Behar said. "She was furious that I would have such a big mouth."
"For a minute, I was stunned," added Behar, who tried to defend herself. "Barbara, it was just a – I'm like – you know how I am when I'm shopping," she babbled.
More Controversy
Later the same day, Walters extended a redhead branch.
The stand-up comedian has been on the gabfest since it debuted in 1997, though she took a break from 2013 to 2015.
But almost three decades in, her big mouth is still getting her in trouble, most recently with Bethenny Frankel. In a segment on The View, Behar dissed the Real Housewives of New York City alum as "too skinny" while discussing her appearance in a bathing suit in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show.
Frankel, 54, slammed Behar, saying she had previously gotten a breast lift and augmentation, adding that the runway show proved "women of a certain age" could "feel and look good."