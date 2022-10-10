Staged? Shocking Video Shows Elderly Woman Suffering A 'Heart Attack' As Half-Naked Strippers Grind Up Against Her During Erotic Party At Nursing Home
An elderly woman who was having the time of her life at a nursing home strip party was captured on camera suffering an alleged heart attack as three half-naked men thrust up against her, but the viral video may have been misleading.
RadarOnline.com has learned all the shocking details about the incident, which has since been claimed to be a well-staged stunt.
What started as a wildly entertaining shindig seemed to take a frightening turn for the residents of Una Mano Amiga Foundation in El Prado, Cartagena, last month.
The viral video started with a woman dancer wearing a bunny mask, thong, and leather boots twerking up against some of the older men before the male strippers showed off their skills to attendees.
The elderly woman, seen dressed in a two-toned blue frock, appeared to be having a blast as the trio of scantily-clad studs surrounded her.
Moments later, however, she could be seen grabbing her chest as the dancers rushed to help her. One of which gave her a drink of water before the ambulance arrived. EMS crews later rolled her away on a stretcher to a local hospital.
The event was organized by Instagram influencer Nadia Cartagena, who shared her account of what happened in a follow-up post.
"Today, I held an erotic party or older adults, and I got the biggest scare of my life because I did not expect what happened to happen, and the truth is that I am very sorry, I just wanted to give them some fun and I did not expect that situation, so I want you to comment on the situation," Cartagena wrote in the translated message.
Cartagena later said it was a stunt with good intentions to raise awareness about the struggles of the elderly in Colombia.
"The purpose of the video is to call for this problem to be seen and to call on the district authorities to keep an eye on these people," she shared with El Universal following backlash online.
Cartagena added that "authorization was requested," and "nothing was done against anyone's will."
"And at no time was the purpose of the video to annoy, abuse or take advantage of the grandparents — in fact, we made a donation to them after the event," she clarified.