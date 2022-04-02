Video Footage Of Ukrainian Soldiers Clearing A Road Of Russian Landmines Goes Viral—Here’s Why

Russia has been becoming progressively more aggravated with the length of the war in Ukraine. The top brass of the Kremlin originally estimated the taking of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to only take a few days, but now the war has waged well over a month costing the people of Russia millions and the people of Ukraine an unknowable amount of heartache and sorrow.

Almost every possible sanction has been made against Russia by the US aside from sending military force such as boots on the ground or enforcing a "No-Fly Zone" which Zelensky had been calling on United States President Joe Biden to issue. NATO leaders have been hesitant to commit any of their own troops to the conflict with fears that doing so would instigate a potential WW3 which could be disastrous during the nuclear age we currently live in.