Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Vanna White
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Vanna White In Spin Over Fears She's Be Dumped From $10Million-a-Year 'Wheel of Fortune' Job By 'Budget-Friendly' Nepo Baby Maggie Sajak

vanna white fears maggie sajak replace wheel fortune job
Source: MEGA

Vanna White, left, is fearful of being replaced by Maggie Sajak in her $10million game show role.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 6 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Vanna White scored a $10million-a-year deal for her gig on Wheel of Fortune in 2023 – but now the game show beauty is panicking that bosses may want to replace her with nepo baby Maggie Sajak, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Maggie, the 30-year-old daughter of Wheel's now-retired host Pat Sajak, joined the program in 2021 as its social correspondent, and sources said she’s an "obvious" choice.

"No offers have been made, but she’s very well-liked by fans, she’s younger and she makes significantly less than Vanna– so it would be an easy way to cut costs," an insider said. "It’s no wonder Vanna is worried."

Article continues below advertisement

Budget-Friendly

Article continues below advertisement
vanna white fears maggie sajak replace wheel fortune job
Source: MEGA

Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, is seen as a budget-friendly pick to replace White.

Article continues below advertisement

White, 68, started on Wheel in 1982, and sources said her last mega-raise – negotiated after Pat, 78, was replaced by 50-year-old Ryan Seacrest – reportedly more than tripled her previous salary.

But insiders tell us White’s contract is up in summer 2026 and rumors are swirling bosses may refuse to re-up.

"When they caved to Vanna’s demands for a substantial raise, they were in a different position," one insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement
vanna white fears maggie sajak replace wheel fortune job
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest stepped in as host on 'Wheel of Fortune', while White fights to hold onto her money-spinning gig.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
billy joel suicide attempts guilt affair best pals wife

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of Brain Disease-Stricken Billy Joel's Suicide Attempts — And How They Were Sparked by Guilt Over His Affair With Best Pal's Wife

meghan markle branded arrogant skipping suits reunion

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded 'Arrogant' As She Gets Dressing Down for Skipping Reunion of 'Suits' Show That Made Her Name

When White was asked last year about the possibility that she might be booted because of the show’s new high-tech letter system, she insisted: "They need me."

Our insider added: "Vanna very much wants to keep her job. What other gig pays $10million for only 34 days of work?"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.