EXCLUSIVE: Vanna White In Spin Over Fears She's Be Dumped From $10Million-a-Year 'Wheel of Fortune' Job By 'Budget-Friendly' Nepo Baby Maggie Sajak

Vanna White scored a $10million-a-year deal for her gig on Wheel of Fortune in 2023 – but now the game show beauty is panicking that bosses may want to replace her with nepo baby Maggie Sajak, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Maggie, the 30-year-old daughter of Wheel's now-retired host Pat Sajak, joined the program in 2021 as its social correspondent, and sources said she’s an "obvious" choice.

"No offers have been made, but she’s very well-liked by fans, she’s younger and she makes significantly less than Vanna– so it would be an easy way to cut costs," an insider said. "It’s no wonder Vanna is worried."