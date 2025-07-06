EXCLUSIVE: Vanna White In Spin Over Fears She's Be Dumped From $10Million-a-Year 'Wheel of Fortune' Job By 'Budget-Friendly' Nepo Baby Maggie Sajak
Vanna White scored a $10million-a-year deal for her gig on Wheel of Fortune in 2023 – but now the game show beauty is panicking that bosses may want to replace her with nepo baby Maggie Sajak, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maggie, the 30-year-old daughter of Wheel's now-retired host Pat Sajak, joined the program in 2021 as its social correspondent, and sources said she’s an "obvious" choice.
"No offers have been made, but she’s very well-liked by fans, she’s younger and she makes significantly less than Vanna– so it would be an easy way to cut costs," an insider said. "It’s no wonder Vanna is worried."
Budget-Friendly
White, 68, started on Wheel in 1982, and sources said her last mega-raise – negotiated after Pat, 78, was replaced by 50-year-old Ryan Seacrest – reportedly more than tripled her previous salary.
But insiders tell us White’s contract is up in summer 2026 and rumors are swirling bosses may refuse to re-up.
"When they caved to Vanna’s demands for a substantial raise, they were in a different position," one insider explained.
When White was asked last year about the possibility that she might be booted because of the show’s new high-tech letter system, she insisted: "They need me."
Our insider added: "Vanna very much wants to keep her job. What other gig pays $10million for only 34 days of work?"