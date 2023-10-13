Vanilla Ice's Ex-GF Drops Child Support Lawsuit Over '90s Rapper's 5-Year-Old Daughter
Rapper Vanilla Ice and his ex-girlfriend Kirra dropped their court war over custody and support for their daughter.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes informed a Palm Beach County judge they were dismissing their dueling lawsuits.
As we first reported, in April, Kirra Hentz asked the court to establish Vanilla Ice [real name: Robert Van Winkle] as the father of the little girl named Priscilla, born in June 2018.
Kirra asked that a custody schedule and child support order be entered by the court. The rapper’s ex filed the petition as Kirra Van Winkle but it’s unclear if they are legally married.
At the time of the filing, Kirra said they were living in separate homes.
“The parties engaged in sexual relations resulting in the potential conception and gestation of the minor child …. [Vanilla Ice] may be the biological father of the minor child and genetic testing should be ordered to confirm” he is the father, the petition read.
Kirra asked that she be awarded the majority of custody with Vanilla Ice having, “limited time-sharing with the minor child.”
Vanilla Ice’s ex asked that the musician pay her legal fees associated with the case. Weeks later, the entertainer filed a countersuit against Kirra.
Now, the two have decided to call off the case and handled things privately. Vanilla and Kirra have kept their relationship extremely private since they started dating.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2019, Vanilla Ice and his ex-wife Laura settled their bitter divorce.
The two were together for nearly 20 years before the split.
Laura filed for divorce in October 2016 but claimed they had been separated for years. The two share two adult children.
In 2008, Vanilla Ice was taken into custody after an altercation with Laura. He was arrested for domestic violence but charges were eventually dropped after she recanted a previous statement.