Fired 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Accused Of Buying Her Way Onto New York Times' Bestsellers List
Stassi Schroeder might be gearing up for her wedding in Italy, but back home, fans are reeling after the legitimacy of her bestselling author title has been questioned.
The fired Vanderpump Rules star has been accused of using a shady trick to make the New York Times' Bestseller List — not one time, but twice.
Stassi — who is currently with her ex-Bravo cast members in Rome for her second wedding to Beau Clark — recently shared the news that she made the highly-notable bestselling list with her second book, Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B---- Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom.
The handbook detailed her worldwide cancelation after being fired from the reality show over racist allegations. It also touched on being pregnant while unemployed.
Taking to her Instagram last week, Stassi posted a video showing her teary-eyed while finding out the bestselling news.
“Holy s---. Off With My Head is a New York Times Bestseller!!! Omg,” she captioned the post. “It feels freaking unreal to be recognized twice… and please ignore the foils. Being blonde is high maintenance."
Her "twice" comment is in reference to her first book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, which also made the brag-worthy list.
While being basic is her brand, Stassi is being accused of using tactics to trick her way to the #8 bestselling spot.
Along with the video, she posted a screenshot of the list showing a tiny dagger symbol and (gallery) listed after the book's title and author name.
This is where ethics come into play. The age-old dagger trick signifies the author made the top sellers list due to bulk orders. Those orders are usually placed by "those with a stake in the book’s success," noted Gawker, who first broke the suspicion surrounding Stassi's book sales.
Radar has reached out to the publishing company for comment.
Stassi seemed unfazed by the book scandal, sharing behind-the-scene photos from her rehearsal dinner in Italy as the dreaded blade drama made headlines.
The couple married in their backyard in September 2020 after being forced to postpone their dream wedding due to the pandemic.
Stassi and Beau welcomed their first child — daughter Hartford — in January 2021. Their baby was a great distraction from the mess the axed Vanderpump Rules star created for herself months before giving birth.
In summer 2020, she and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo show after their former Black co-star Faith Stowers accused them of calling the cops to report her for burglary after racially profiling her.
Fans were up in arms and demanded both women be fired from Vanderpump Rules immediately. Bravo listened and canned Kristen and Stassi, leaving them unemployed with the latter having a baby on the way.