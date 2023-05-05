‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Oliver Saunders Hit With Legal Papers Over Child Support For 2-Year-Old Son
Vanderpump Rules star Oliver Saunders has been hit with a court case demanding he pays monthly child support to his estranged wife Samantha, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Oliver filed for divorce from Samantha on September 14, according to reports. He told the court there was “no possibility of reconciliation.”
Olivier’s mother is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.
In his divorce filing, he noted, “During the course of said marriage, the tastes, mental disposition, views, likes, and dislikes of [Oliver] and [Samantha] have become so widely divergent that the parties have become incompatible in marriage to such an extent that it is impossible for them to live together as husband and wife and that the incompatibility between them is so great there is no possibility of reconciliation.
Oliver and Samantha got married on May 23, 2020. He asked the court to award him primary custody of his son. It appears the divorce has yet to be finalized or any child support order has been entered.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in July 2022, The State of Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (NDWSS) filed a legal case, on behalf of Samantha, against Oliver for child support.
The filing said Oliver was the father to a son named Oliver Lucas Saunders Jr born in February 2020. The mother of the child is Oliver’s estranged wife Samantha.
In the filing, NDWSS accused him of owing back support from January 1, 2020, through July 31, 2020. “You are required to pay the arrearage/debt in full,” the filing said.
The case had no movement until April 2023. In an amended filing from NDWSS, the agency now accused Garcelle’s son of owing back support from March 2020 to April 30, 2023.
Olivier has yet to respond to the case.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Oliver recently appeared on Vanderpump Rules where he made out with Raquel Leviss.
Olivier’s estranged wife lost it after finding out after the hookup. She told Leviss that she was still with Oliver.
Samantha recently trashed Oliver after the episode of him kissing Leviss aired.
She told Entertainment Tonight, “We were together. I blame him. He was the married man. He chose to lie and cheat. Of course, I’m not happy with Raquel, but no, it’s his fault all this happened! It’s very traumatic for me. We had an amazing marriage and were best friends. He was a great stepdad and dad. Everything changed when he was so desperate for the camera and fame. He truly will do anything. It’s scary and sad."