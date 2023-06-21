'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Faith Stowers Scores Over $6k in 72 Hours After Launching GoFundMe Against Stassi Schroeder
Faith Stowers has earned more than $6k to go toward her legal war against her ex-Vanderpump Rules castmate, Stassi Schroeder. RadarOnline.com can report that Stowers collected $6,406 from 74 donors after launching a GoFundMe three days ago. Faith's highest donor gave her a whopping $5,000.
Stowers is raising money to sue Stassi over the “non-factual” allegations about her in Schroeder's book, Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B---- Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom.
"I’m seeking assistance with my legal team to get this book removed and all royalties/funds collected from this book be given to charity or assisting a family of choice," Faith stated about the GoFundMe she created for herself.
According to Faith, she was "publicly targeted and mercilessly verbally attacked by Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute on multiple public platforms." She said both women "used their privilege and celebrity to try and tear me down at very sad time in my life and the Country."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Stassi and Kristen were fired from Bravo in June 2020 after the two were exposed for racist actions against Faith, the only Black cast member on Vanderpump Rules. The pair called the police to report Faith after reading an article about a Black woman, who they said looked like Stowers, committing a robbery.
"During that time I was also racially targeted and wrongfully accused of horrendous crimes that I have since been vindicated from," Faith explained on her GoFundMe. "Since Kristen’s accepted apology, Stassi Schroeder has written a NY times best seller book recently and has made more terrible non factual claims about me once again. After all she has done she continues to stand by her ignorant claims that are very harmful to me and my family."
Regarding the fundraiser, Faith told Page Six: "Unfortunately, I believe Stassi hasn’t learned from her mistakes and is still alleging in her latest book that I have committed a felony. This is harmful to my career and to my family.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Stassi's rep for comment.