'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Faith Stowers Scores Over $6k in 72 Hours After Launching GoFundMe Against Stassi Schroeder

Faith Stowers has earned more than $6k to go toward her legal war against her ex-Vanderpump Rules castmate, Stassi Schroeder. RadarOnline.com can report that Stowers collected $6,406 from 74 donors after launching a GoFundMe three days ago. Faith's highest donor gave her a whopping $5,000.

Stowers is raising money to sue Stassi over the “non-factual” allegations about her in Schroeder's book, Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B---- Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom.