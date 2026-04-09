EXCLUSIVE: Pop Star Smackdown! How Usher and Justin Bieber Went Toe-to-Toe at Oscars Bash

Sources claimed the clashing stars got into a "heated exchange" at Jay-Z and Beyonce's Academy Awards after-party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

Usher later denied the aging teen idols came to blows.

An insider shared: "Usher feels Justin's behavior of late and in particular on [that] night has been out of line."

Sources claimed when Usher encountered Bieber, he felt "brushed off the same way he has for a while now."

Another insider said: "From his perspective, there's a level of loyalty and gratitude that hasn't been reciprocated, and the distance between them has come off as dismissive and disrespectful."