EXCLUSIVE: Pop Star Smackdown! How Usher and Justin Bieber Went Toe-to-Toe at Oscars Bash
April 9 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Long-simmering tension between Usher and his former protege Justin Bieber boiled over when Usher confronted the pop superstar over being cast aside as the younger performer's fame soared, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But those close to Bieber, 32, confide he has good reason to distance himself from the 47-year-old R&B artist – with one source dishing, "He just didn't protect him."
Heated Exchange Erupts Between Stars
Sources claimed the clashing stars got into a "heated exchange" at Jay-Z and Beyonce's Academy Awards after-party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.
Usher later denied the aging teen idols came to blows.
An insider shared: "Usher feels Justin's behavior of late and in particular on [that] night has been out of line."
Sources claimed when Usher encountered Bieber, he felt "brushed off the same way he has for a while now."
Another insider said: "From his perspective, there's a level of loyalty and gratitude that hasn't been reciprocated, and the distance between them has come off as dismissive and disrespectful."
Justin Insists No Disrespect Intended
Yet, a confidant asserts Justin was not uncivil and was simply having a "great time" at the bash with friends and his wife, Hailey Bieber.
A source said: "What [Usher's] taking as disrespect may actually be him feeling guilty or ashamed."
Those close to Justin alleged Usher approached his ex-protege with "energy and anger" – but the dispute never escalated or turned physical out of respect for the party's hosts.
Usher Says Feud Reports Exaggerated
Appearing on a morning radio show a week later, Da Brat said she spoke to Usher, who told her reports of a dust-up were exaggerated and taken "out of context."
Usher has "been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years" and "wishes him nothing but the best," the Honey rapper clarified, noting: "Everything is okay between them."
When Justin was a tween YouTube standout, he was discovered by music mogul Scooter Braun and signed to Raymond Braun Media Group (RBMG), a joint venture between his now ex-manager and Usher.
Usher also reportedly shepherded Justin's career by greasing the wheels for a meeting between him and record executive L.A. Reid to sign a larger distribution deal with powerhouse label Island Def Jam.
Usher Linked Bieber to Diddy
But Usher also introduced Justin to Sean "Diddy" Combs, who in October was sentenced to 50 months behind bars on prostitution-related charges.
Combs also has several civil sexual assault lawsuits pending against him, but has denied any wrongdoing.
Through a rep, Justin, who's been open about his mental health and substance abuse issues, insisted he's "not among Sean Combs' victims."