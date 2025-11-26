Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Congressman Demands Disgraced Ex-Royal Andrew Be Questioned Over Epstein 'Smear' Scandal — 'We Want Him to Testify

A U.S. congressman has demanded disgraced ex-royal Andrew testify over the Epstein scandal and allegations.
Source: MEGA

A U.S. congressman has demanded disgraced ex-royal Andrew testify over the Epstein scandal and allegations.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

In a blockbuster investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal a top-secret dossier intended to smear Prince Andrew's late sex accuser, Virginia Giuffre, and salvage the scandal-scarred royal's reputation.

Sources said the weaponized file was prepared by palace fixers with extremely close ties to British royals determined to whitewash the black-sheep prince's links to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Typical 'Palace Playbook'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Scotland Yard launched a probe after leaked emails showed Prince Andrew sought dirt on Virginia Giuffre.
Source: MEGA

Scotland Yard launched a probe after leaked emails showed Prince Andrew sought dirt on Virginia Giuffre.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is the typical palace playbook," revealed a highly placed insider. "In public, the rule is to never complain, never explain, but behind closed doors, the ruthless royals will stop at nothing to cover up their misdeeds and silence their critics."

Palace courtiers shared the alleged blackmail plot with RadarOnline.com shortly before Giuffre, 41, was found dead from an apparent suicide on April 25 inside her home in Australia.

Its revelations come as Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into leaked emails showing Prince Andrew, 65, asked one of his police bodyguards to dig up dirt on Giuffre after she accused him of molesting her when she was 17.

"It would also seem she has a criminal record in the States," the royal wrote in a 2011 email referring to Giuffre. "I have given her DoB [date of birth] and social security number for investigation with [redacted], the on-duty ppo [personal protection officer]."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside The Bombshell Filing

Article continues below advertisement
The dossier on Virginia Giuffre 'included allegations involving Ghislaine Maxwell and Sarah Ferguson.'
Source: MEGA

The dossier on Virginia Giuffre 'included allegations involving Ghislaine Maxwell and Sarah Ferguson.'

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com cannot confirm whether Andrew was aware of the 66-page dossier, along with a signed affidavit implying Giuffre was complicit in Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

The bombshell file contains information from police reports, lawsuits, social media posts and interviews to "'fact-check' the allegations made by Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and numerous politicians and celebrities."

It also alleges Giuffre contradicted herself "numerous times" in interviews and court filings, made millions "selling her allegations and sensational stories to the press" and details at least 16 examples of how she gave false information about Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Article continues below advertisement

Demands For Disgraced Royal Andrew To Sit Down For An Interview

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Charlie Sheen, 60, has 'found love again with a man and stays protective after revealing sex secrets.'

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen, 60, Finds Love Again... With a Man! Hollywood Wildman 'Protective' of New Relationship After Spilling All Past Sex Secrets in Memoir

dolly parton still pushing herself to work worrying pals

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Still Pushing Herself to Work' Despite Alarming Health Struggles — Leaving Pals Worried She's Working Herself Into the Grave

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch said he wants Prince Andrew to testify amid renewed scrutiny of the Epstein case.
Source: MEGA

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch said he wants Prince Andrew to testify amid renewed scrutiny of the Epstein case.

The disgraced royal recently announced he'd voluntarily drop his Duke of York title after smoking-gun emails showed he maintained his friendship with Epstein even after publicly claiming he'd cut ties with him.

As Scotland Yard probed the prince's dirt-digging request, a retired U.K. cop said: "Asking a police officer to investigate an alleged victim is, in my view, a criminal offense."

Rep. Stephen Lynch, a senior member of the U.S. House Oversight Committee investigating Epstein's activities in America, said he wants to interview Andrew "regarding his involvement in all of this."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.