EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Congressman Demands Disgraced Ex-Royal Andrew Be Questioned Over Epstein 'Smear' Scandal — 'We Want Him to Testify

"This is the typical palace playbook," revealed a highly placed insider. "In public, the rule is to never complain, never explain, but behind closed doors, the ruthless royals will stop at nothing to cover up their misdeeds and silence their critics."

Palace courtiers shared the alleged blackmail plot with RadarOnline.com shortly before Giuffre, 41, was found dead from an apparent suicide on April 25 inside her home in Australia.

Its revelations come as Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into leaked emails showing Prince Andrew, 65, asked one of his police bodyguards to dig up dirt on Giuffre after she accused him of molesting her when she was 17.

"It would also seem she has a criminal record in the States," the royal wrote in a 2011 email referring to Giuffre. "I have given her DoB [date of birth] and social security number for investigation with [redacted], the on-duty ppo [personal protection officer]."