EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Congressman Demands Disgraced Ex-Royal Andrew Be Questioned Over Epstein 'Smear' Scandal — 'We Want Him to Testify
Nov. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
In a blockbuster investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal a top-secret dossier intended to smear Prince Andrew's late sex accuser, Virginia Giuffre, and salvage the scandal-scarred royal's reputation.
Sources said the weaponized file was prepared by palace fixers with extremely close ties to British royals determined to whitewash the black-sheep prince's links to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Typical 'Palace Playbook'
"This is the typical palace playbook," revealed a highly placed insider. "In public, the rule is to never complain, never explain, but behind closed doors, the ruthless royals will stop at nothing to cover up their misdeeds and silence their critics."
Palace courtiers shared the alleged blackmail plot with RadarOnline.com shortly before Giuffre, 41, was found dead from an apparent suicide on April 25 inside her home in Australia.
Its revelations come as Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into leaked emails showing Prince Andrew, 65, asked one of his police bodyguards to dig up dirt on Giuffre after she accused him of molesting her when she was 17.
"It would also seem she has a criminal record in the States," the royal wrote in a 2011 email referring to Giuffre. "I have given her DoB [date of birth] and social security number for investigation with [redacted], the on-duty ppo [personal protection officer]."
Inside The Bombshell Filing
RadarOnline.com cannot confirm whether Andrew was aware of the 66-page dossier, along with a signed affidavit implying Giuffre was complicit in Epstein's sex trafficking ring.
The bombshell file contains information from police reports, lawsuits, social media posts and interviews to "'fact-check' the allegations made by Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and numerous politicians and celebrities."
It also alleges Giuffre contradicted herself "numerous times" in interviews and court filings, made millions "selling her allegations and sensational stories to the press" and details at least 16 examples of how she gave false information about Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Demands For Disgraced Royal Andrew To Sit Down For An Interview
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen, 60, Finds Love Again... With a Man! Hollywood Wildman 'Protective' of New Relationship After Spilling All Past Sex Secrets in Memoir
The disgraced royal recently announced he'd voluntarily drop his Duke of York title after smoking-gun emails showed he maintained his friendship with Epstein even after publicly claiming he'd cut ties with him.
As Scotland Yard probed the prince's dirt-digging request, a retired U.K. cop said: "Asking a police officer to investigate an alleged victim is, in my view, a criminal offense."
Rep. Stephen Lynch, a senior member of the U.S. House Oversight Committee investigating Epstein's activities in America, said he wants to interview Andrew "regarding his involvement in all of this."