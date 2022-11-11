University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Resurfaces After Being BANNED From Campus Over Racist Rant

Clad in an oversized white hoodie, black trousers, and black coat, Rosing seemingly strived to go incognito as she got into the car in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Rosing — who made national headlines after being seen in a viral video assaulting Black students — is no longer enrolled at the school, officials announced on Wednesday.

In the shocking video, Rosing appeared visibly intoxicated while using the n-word more than 200 times as she pushed herself toward fellow student Kylah Spring, who was working the front desk, as well as another student who tried to help Spring subdue her.