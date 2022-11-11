University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Resurfaces After Being BANNED From Campus Over Racist Rant
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing was spotted keeping a low profile at her parents' home as news broke that she's been banned from returning to campus.
RadarOnline.com has learned the 22-year-old broke cover while hopping into a vehicle on November 9 outside of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom, property she lives in with her family in Fort Mitchell.
Clad in an oversized white hoodie, black trousers, and black coat, Rosing seemingly strived to go incognito as she got into the car in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
Rosing — who made national headlines after being seen in a viral video assaulting Black students — is no longer enrolled at the school, officials announced on Wednesday.
In the shocking video, Rosing appeared visibly intoxicated while using the n-word more than 200 times as she pushed herself toward fellow student Kylah Spring, who was working the front desk, as well as another student who tried to help Spring subdue her.
Per a news release, Rosing "will not be eligible to re-enroll" and "is permanently banned from the campus" following the incident.
The statement came one day after Rosing's attorney told NBC News his client was going to voluntarily withdraw and head to rehab.
"She's a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady," Fred Peters said on Tuesday morning, noting that he was also "getting her into some kind of treatment program and sensitivity program to help her through this situation."
RadarOnline.com previously confirmed that Rosing pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, assault on a police officer, and disorderly conduct.
Since the incident stirred up outrage, a former high school classmate of Rosing came forward to detail her own alleged bullying experience with the former business and management major, claiming she made her life "hell."
"[Rosing] just had her true personality be exposed due to her drunken behavior," said the former classmate. "She is not a very nice person, and karma comes around."
Rosing has also been fired by fashion brand Dillard's, where she was part of the Campus Collective Program.
A spokesperson for the company said: "Dillard's does not condone this behavior. Her relationship with Dillard's has been terminated immediately."