Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing, 22, Heading To Rehab & Withdrawing From School After Racist Outburst

Peters said Rosing is getting into "some kind of treatment program and sensitivity program to help her through this situation."

He noted she will be treated for "several things" but did not go into specifics with NBC News. "She's going to get help, that's all I can say," Peters continued.

Fellow students have been calling for her expulsion after footage showed Rosing seemingly intoxicated and struggling to balance as she attempted to hit freshman dorm desk staffer Kylah Spring while spewing racist slurs.