Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing, 22, Heading To Rehab & Withdrawing From School After Racist Outburst
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing, 22, will withdraw from the school and enter treatment after her racist tirade against Black students was captured in a viral video, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She will do so on Tuesday or Wednesday, her lawyer confirmed in a statement, revealing Rosing is a "very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady."
Peters said Rosing is getting into "some kind of treatment program and sensitivity program to help her through this situation."
He noted she will be treated for "several things" but did not go into specifics with NBC News. "She's going to get help, that's all I can say," Peters continued.
Fellow students have been calling for her expulsion after footage showed Rosing seemingly intoxicated and struggling to balance as she attempted to hit freshman dorm desk staffer Kylah Spring while spewing racist slurs.
Rosing also attempted to kick another Black student as she attempted to help Spring subdue the co-ed in a shocking clip making its rounds online.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rosing was arrested early Sunday morning.
She pleaded not guilty to public intoxication, assault, and disorderly conduct on Monday. Rosing posted her bail and was released around 6 PM last night.
Photogs captured Rosing leaving Lexington's Fayette County Detention Center, obscuring her face with a piece of paper while being escorted out by her parents.
On Monday, the University of Kentucky released a series of tweets, calling the "repulsive and violent" video "deeply offensive" and something to be taken "very seriously."
"The sting and strike of a racist act is felt by the victims, to be sure. But it also is felt by all of us. Failure to identify racism — and directly speak out against it — prevents us from living up to our promise and potential," part of the statement read.
"We must, therefore, be accountable," it continued. "We must never shrink from our responsibility to shine a light on racism and hate where it exists."
The university said it strongly condemns this behavior, noting it will not be tolerated.
Following the incident, the UK Office of Student Conduct began the disciplinary review process.