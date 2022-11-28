'Frenzied Attack With Extreme Violence': University Of Idaho Murders Compared To Ted Bundy's Brutal Killings — See GRAPHIC Photos

Hoggatt, who worked for the Jackson County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi, told Fox News that Bundy "enjoyed the hunt and actual climax up to the murder," noting the anticipation and plotting were part of the notorious serial killer's sinister process.

Back in January 1978, Bundy broke into the Chi Omega house and beat four women, killing two, and went on to attack another down the street.

Legal commentator Nancy Grace echoed Hoggatt's theory in her own TV segment.

"Think back, Ted Bundy and the Chi Omega massacre, many of those sorority girls were still asleep when cops got there and the alarm was sounded when someone realized what had happened," Grace explained on Fox News' Fox and Friends.