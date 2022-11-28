'Frenzied Attack With Extreme Violence': University Of Idaho Murders Compared To Ted Bundy's Brutal Killings — See GRAPHIC Photos
Investigators are still hunting for answers more than two weeks after the vicious attack that left four University of Idaho students dead, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Experts are now comparing the horrific killings to Ted Bundy's vicious rampage on the Chi Omega sorority, drawing attention to the similarities of both crimes as the search continues.
Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were tragically found stabbed to death on November 13 at their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho.
At this time, no suspect has been named and no murder weapon has been found, although the attack appears to have been done with a Rambo-style knife.
"It's strikingly similar to the Ted Bundy attack," said Matt Hoggatt, a retired criminal investigator. "Bundy had knowledge of the victims in the house, and it was a sort of frenzied attack with extreme violence."
Hoggatt, who worked for the Jackson County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi, told Fox News that Bundy "enjoyed the hunt and actual climax up to the murder," noting the anticipation and plotting were part of the notorious serial killer's sinister process.
Back in January 1978, Bundy broke into the Chi Omega house and beat four women, killing two, and went on to attack another down the street.
Legal commentator Nancy Grace echoed Hoggatt's theory in her own TV segment.
"Think back, Ted Bundy and the Chi Omega massacre, many of those sorority girls were still asleep when cops got there and the alarm was sounded when someone realized what had happened," Grace explained on Fox News' Fox and Friends.
Roughly three weeks after the attack, Bundy abducted 12-year-old Kimberly Leach outside her junior high school in Lake City, Florida, and murdered her.
Leach is believed to have been his final victim following years of terrorizing innocent teen girls and women from California to Florida. His reign of terror began during the mid-1970s. Bundy mercilessly and viciously kidnapped, raped, and killed dozens.
On February 10, 1980, a jury found and convicted Bundy and sentenced him to death by electrocution.
Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente, on the other hand, said he's not convinced of the Bundy and Idaho similarities.
"If it was a serial killer, I would expect him to kill everyone in the house, so I believe this was a targeted attack, totally different from Bundy, which was a random attack," he theorized, speculating a "younger" man who knew at least one of the victims is responsible.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, two others were at home during the Idaho attack and were not harmed.
While Hoggatt compared the Idaho case to Bundy, forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan said he thought of serial killer Danny Rolling AKA the Gainesville Ripper.
"It involved knives, occurred in a college town but in off-campus houses, and Rolling went into these homes that had more than one occupant," said Morgan, a Jacksonville State University professor.
"But all this is speculation," Morgan highlighted. "All that really matters right now is getting this person caught."