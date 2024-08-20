Ukraine Takes Out Third Russian Bridge, Leaving Putin's Troops Isolated and in 'Mortal Danger'
Ukraine has destroyed a third bridge in four days, signaling a bold effort to isolate Russian forces and seize additional territory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kyiv targeted vital crossings over the River Seym, west of its surprising advance into Russian-held land. The river, about 15 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, runs south of a 550 square kilometer area currently under Russian control.
Ukraine hit bridges at Glushkovo and Zvannoe over the weekend, and Russian sources reported a third strike overnight at Karyzh.
Professor Michael Clarke told The Sun that these attacks have left Russian troops cut off and in "mortal danger," making it difficult for Russia to reinforce the area south of the Seym or launch counterattacks. This could open the area to a Ukrainian assault.
Clarke noted that Russian forces in the area likely consist of poorly trained conscripts, but the exact numbers are unclear.
He also highlighted the risk for Ukraine in potentially spreading its forces too thin, though the proximity to Ukrainian territory could make the area easier to defend.
- Russian Commander Revolts Against Vladimir Putin and Demands Coup Over Ukraine Failure
- One by One: Shocking Moment as Putin's Box-Like 'Turtle Tanks' Are Blown Up in a Series of Stunning Ukraine Ambushes
- Ukraine Delivers Decisive Blow to Russian Forces After 117 Kamikaze Drones Obliterate Enemy Air Bases
"They would move up to the Seym River and establish that as a new border for the time being," Clarke said, explaining that a defended river would be a significant obstacle for Russian forces.
In response, Russian engineers have built a pontoon bridge east of Glushkovo, but Clarke warned that this could create bottlenecks, making Russian vehicles easy targets for Ukrainian attacks.
Dr. Phil O'Brien suggested that Ukraine might be trying to establish a salient — a position where its forces surround Russian troops on multiple sides.
Destroying the bridges, he said, would protect this flank and create opportunities for further territorial gains.
President Zelensky stated that Ukraine's goal is to create a "buffer zone" between itself and Russia, aiming to inflict maximum damage on Russian forces and bring the conflict closer to a just end.
Ukraine's invasion of Russia, which began on August 6, has already resulted in the capture of 1,000 square kilometers of territory, causing hundreds of thousands of Russian civilians to flee their homes.
The rapid success has been a severe blow to Putin, leading experts to warn that he faces a critical challenge to maintain power.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.