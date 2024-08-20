Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Russia/Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine Takes Out Third Russian Bridge, Leaving Putin's Troops Isolated and in 'Mortal Danger'

Ukraine Cuts Key Russian Supply Lines with Bridge Destruction
Source: Google Maps; Newsflash

Ukrainian special forces have released footage of them fighting inside Russia, where they have now taken down a third bridge, officials said.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ukraine has destroyed a third bridge in four days, signaling a bold effort to isolate Russian forces and seize additional territory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kyiv targeted vital crossings over the River Seym, west of its surprising advance into Russian-held land. The river, about 15 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, runs south of a 550 square kilometer area currently under Russian control.

Article continues below advertisement
Ukraine Cuts Key Russian Supply Lines with Bridge Destruction
Source: East2West

A bomb strike from a jet created a massive hole in the Zvannoe bridge.

Ukraine hit bridges at Glushkovo and Zvannoe over the weekend, and Russian sources reported a third strike overnight at Karyzh.

Professor Michael Clarke told The Sun that these attacks have left Russian troops cut off and in "mortal danger," making it difficult for Russia to reinforce the area south of the Seym or launch counterattacks. This could open the area to a Ukrainian assault.

Ukraine Cuts Key Russian Supply Lines with Bridge Destruction
Source: Google Maps

Russia said Ukraine has taken out a third bridge near Karyzh overnight.

Clarke noted that Russian forces in the area likely consist of poorly trained conscripts, but the exact numbers are unclear.

He also highlighted the risk for Ukraine in potentially spreading its forces too thin, though the proximity to Ukrainian territory could make the area easier to defend.

Article continues below advertisement
Ukraine Cuts Key Russian Supply Lines with Bridge Destruction
Source: MEGA

Experts are concerned that Ukraine could be spreading its forces too thin with this invasion of Russia.

MORE ON:
Russia/Ukraine Conflict

"They would move up to the Seym River and establish that as a new border for the time being," Clarke said, explaining that a defended river would be a significant obstacle for Russian forces.

In response, Russian engineers have built a pontoon bridge east of Glushkovo, but Clarke warned that this could create bottlenecks, making Russian vehicles easy targets for Ukrainian attacks.

Article continues below advertisement
Ukraine Cuts Key Russian Supply Lines with Bridge Destruction
Source: MEGA

However, Zelensky says they are trying to create a 'buffer zone' and bring this conflict to a quicker end.

Dr. Phil O'Brien suggested that Ukraine might be trying to establish a salient — a position where its forces surround Russian troops on multiple sides.

Destroying the bridges, he said, would protect this flank and create opportunities for further territorial gains.

Article continues below advertisement

President Zelensky stated that Ukraine's goal is to create a "buffer zone" between itself and Russia, aiming to inflict maximum damage on Russian forces and bring the conflict closer to a just end.

Ukraine's invasion of Russia, which began on August 6, has already resulted in the capture of 1,000 square kilometers of territory, causing hundreds of thousands of Russian civilians to flee their homes.

The rapid success has been a severe blow to Putin, leading experts to warn that he faces a critical challenge to maintain power.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.