Tyrese Gibson Blames Actors Strike, No Recent ‘Fast & Furious’ Check as Reason He's Unable to Pay $10k Per Month Child Support

Gibson explained he had been singing since 1994 and acting since 2001. He said he makes the majority of his income as an actor. He said his income “fluctuates wildly.”

He said that during, “the years in which he films [a Fast & Furious] franchise movie, his income is the highest in those years. In 2022, [Gibson] filmed the franchise movie in question, and he has not filmed any segment in that franchise movie since 2022. Consequently, [Gibson’s] income has fluctuated downward since the trial in this case, and as expected, [Gibson] does not earn the same amount that he earned in August 2022.”