WATCH: NFL Star Tyreek Hill Angrily Holds Baby Near Miami High-Rise Balcony Edge During Alleged Domestic Dispute With Wife — As Fans Recall Infamous Michael Jackson Moment

Worried witnesses instantly made the connection from the Miami Dolphins wide receiver to the danger Michael Jackson put son Blanket in when he dangled the infant over a hotel ledge.

A visibly angry Tyreek Hill was caught on video holding his five-month-old baby daughter dangerously close to the edge of his Miami high-rise apartment during an alleged domestic dispute with his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hill is said to have gotten into an argument with his wife, Keeta.

According to reports, the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department were called to an "assault in progress" after a frantic 911 call from the football star's mother-in-law, Alesia Vaccaro, who feared for the safety of both her daughter, Keeta, and her granddaughter.

Vaccaro, described Hill as being "very aggressive and impulsive" when she spoke with responding officers. She claimed that during a heated dispute between Tyreek and Keeta, the Pro-Baller violently threw a laptop onto the floor.

The argument then turned dangerous when Hill, 31, allegedly grabbed his young daughter and moved toward the balcony – leading Vaccaro to call 911.