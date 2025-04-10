WATCH: NFL Star Tyreek Hill Angrily Holds Baby Near Miami High-Rise Balcony Edge During Alleged Domestic Dispute With Wife — As Fans Recall Infamous Michael Jackson Moment
A visibly angry Tyreek Hill was caught on video holding his five-month-old baby daughter dangerously close to the edge of his Miami high-rise apartment during an alleged domestic dispute with his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Worried witnesses instantly made the connection from the Miami Dolphins wide receiver to the danger Michael Jackson put son Blanket in when he dangled the infant over a hotel ledge.
According to reports, the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department were called to an "assault in progress" after a frantic 911 call from the football star's mother-in-law, Alesia Vaccaro, who feared for the safety of both her daughter, Keeta, and her granddaughter.
Vaccaro, described Hill as being "very aggressive and impulsive" when she spoke with responding officers. She claimed that during a heated dispute between Tyreek and Keeta, the Pro-Baller violently threw a laptop onto the floor.
The argument then turned dangerous when Hill, 31, allegedly grabbed his young daughter and moved toward the balcony – leading Vaccaro to call 911.
Hill's apparent carelessness with his child brought back instant memories for many of the 2002 incident when Jackson dangled his infant son out of his hotel balcony in Germany, as terrified fans screamed below.
In an online thread, one person pointed out: "Reminds me of Michael Jackson and Blanket," as another cried: "Holy s---, holding your own baby over a balcony because you had an argument with the mom is psychopath behavior."
A third person demanded: "This dude needs to be locked up for life."
While one asked: "You mean there’s more evidence that he is human garbage?"
Hill's wife reportedly told police the couple had been arguing more lately, and tried therapy but it was "not working out."
According to the same police report, Keeta told authorities that she is now "in the process of filing for a divorce."
The two have been down that road before. In January 2024, Hill initially filed for divorce, only to claim days later that he had not authorized the filing, stating his lawyer had acted independently.
He later fired that lawyer.
A year before that, he faced paternity lawsuits from two separate women who claimed he fathered their children that year.
The Dolphins secured a trade for Hill from the Kansas Chiefs in March 2022, making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history at the time with a $120million contract extension.
After the altercation at his home, a Dolphins spokesperson said: "On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed.
"We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter."