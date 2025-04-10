Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Videos > Michael Jackson

WATCH: NFL Star Tyreek Hill Angrily Holds Baby Near Miami High-Rise Balcony Edge During Alleged Domestic Dispute With Wife — As Fans Recall Infamous Michael Jackson Moment

Photo of Tyreek Hill and Michael Jackson
Source: Mega;@iconic/youtube

Hill's dangerous move was reminiscent of Jackson's lapse in judgement.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 10 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A visibly angry Tyreek Hill was caught on video holding his five-month-old baby daughter dangerously close to the edge of his Miami high-rise apartment during an alleged domestic dispute with his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Worried witnesses instantly made the connection from the Miami Dolphins wide receiver to the danger Michael Jackson put son Blanket in when he dangled the infant over a hotel ledge.

Article continues below advertisement
tyreek hill
Source: Mega

Hill is said to have gotten into an argument with his wife, Keeta.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department were called to an "assault in progress" after a frantic 911 call from the football star's mother-in-law, Alesia Vaccaro, who feared for the safety of both her daughter, Keeta, and her granddaughter.

Vaccaro, described Hill as being "very aggressive and impulsive" when she spoke with responding officers. She claimed that during a heated dispute between Tyreek and Keeta, the Pro-Baller violently threw a laptop onto the floor.

The argument then turned dangerous when Hill, 31, allegedly grabbed his young daughter and moved toward the balcony – leading Vaccaro to call 911.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @WPLGLocal10/X
Article continues below advertisement

Hill's apparent carelessness with his child brought back instant memories for many of the 2002 incident when Jackson dangled his infant son out of his hotel balcony in Germany, as terrified fans screamed below.

In an online thread, one person pointed out: "Reminds me of Michael Jackson and Blanket," as another cried: "Holy s---, holding your own baby over a balcony because you had an argument with the mom is psychopath behavior."

A third person demanded: "This dude needs to be locked up for life."

While one asked: "You mean there’s more evidence that he is human garbage?"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @iconic/youtube
READ MORE ON VIDEOS
Photo of Patrick McDonald

'Real Housewives' OnlyFans Feud Explodes — With Show Producer Slamming Bravo Bosses for 'Firing Him Over Sex Site Side Hustle'

Split Photo of Bill Burr, Luigi Mangione

WATCH: Bill Burr Savagely Accuses Reporters of 'Looking For Controversial Moment' Over His 'Support' for 'UnitedHealth CEO Assassin' Luigi Mangione

Article continues below advertisement

Hill's wife reportedly told police the couple had been arguing more lately, and tried therapy but it was "not working out."

According to the same police report, Keeta told authorities that she is now "in the process of filing for a divorce."

The two have been down that road before. In January 2024, Hill initially filed for divorce, only to claim days later that he had not authorized the filing, stating his lawyer had acted independently.

He later fired that lawyer.

A year before that, he faced paternity lawsuits from two separate women who claimed he fathered their children that year.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Dolphins secured a trade for Hill from the Kansas Chiefs in March 2022, making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history at the time with a $120million contract extension.

After the altercation at his home, a Dolphins spokesperson said: "On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed.

"We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.